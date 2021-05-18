FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Toni Lee Barkle

Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Darryl Bradley Kuhn

Adrienne Jane Promnitz

Rayleen Kellee Hixon

Ellen Claire Betts

Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves

Billie-Ann Broome

William Lyle Frederick Conway

Melda Joyce Hill

Colin Warren Von Senden

Jason Scott Bellert

Kerry Anne Stewart

Waynette Jara Twaddle

Frederick Thomas John Heumiller

Kadesha Nicole Beckett

Shaun Michael Stubbs

Justin Thomasson

Baily Paul Johnson

Maurice Michael Castles

Jimmy Paul Joseph

Aaron George Swift

Hayden John Nitz

Michael Patrick Warry

Rebecca Dawn Hurley

Robert Donald Simpson

Allen Gilmore Proctor

Andrew Robert Leach

James Samuel Mccoombes

Warwick Andrew Kime

Abraham Refael Cohen

Adin James Kasper

Matthew Joel Kinjun

Blake Jethro Spidy

Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon

Dylan Jade Elliott

Tayne Ashley Mackie

Tamara Louise Proll

Michael John Nieuwenhuize

Hayley Renee Petrie

Jasmine Diane Vrybergen

Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa

Jacob Cody Bunn

Rowan Gary Bradshaw

Bianca Cheryl Conlon

Glenn Raymond Burney

Nickolas William Sweetman

Harold John White

Nathan Jay Steele

Kaleb William Thomas Ross

Michelle Lisa Hardwick

Grant Harold Broom

Lilly May Galbraith

Joshua Luke Gillespie

Norris Frederick Jerome Blair

Brent Bernard Comollatti

Robert Bruce Donney

Katelyn Maree Peacock

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18