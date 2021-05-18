FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Toni Lee Barkle
Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers
Dorothy Constance Tiers
Darryl Bradley Kuhn
Adrienne Jane Promnitz
Rayleen Kellee Hixon
Ellen Claire Betts
Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves
Billie-Ann Broome
William Lyle Frederick Conway
Melda Joyce Hill
Colin Warren Von Senden
Jason Scott Bellert
Kerry Anne Stewart
Waynette Jara Twaddle
Frederick Thomas John Heumiller
Kadesha Nicole Beckett
Shaun Michael Stubbs
Justin Thomasson
Baily Paul Johnson
Maurice Michael Castles
Jimmy Paul Joseph
Aaron George Swift
Hayden John Nitz
Michael Patrick Warry
Rebecca Dawn Hurley
Robert Donald Simpson
Allen Gilmore Proctor
Andrew Robert Leach
James Samuel Mccoombes
Warwick Andrew Kime
Abraham Refael Cohen
Adin James Kasper
Matthew Joel Kinjun
Blake Jethro Spidy
Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon
Dylan Jade Elliott
Tayne Ashley Mackie
Tamara Louise Proll
Michael John Nieuwenhuize
Hayley Renee Petrie
Jasmine Diane Vrybergen
Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa
Jacob Cody Bunn
Rowan Gary Bradshaw
Bianca Cheryl Conlon
Glenn Raymond Burney
Nickolas William Sweetman
Harold John White
Nathan Jay Steele
Kaleb William Thomas Ross
Michelle Lisa Hardwick
Grant Harold Broom
Lilly May Galbraith
Joshua Luke Gillespie
Norris Frederick Jerome Blair
Brent Bernard Comollatti
Robert Bruce Donney
Katelyn Maree Peacock
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18