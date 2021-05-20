FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 20

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 20

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Emma Vanessa Williams

June Margaret Scott

Rodney Thomas Welfare

Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Charlotte Rose Richards

Darren Eric Savage

Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland

Latarney Rose Malcolm

Jie James Wathen

Raymond Allan Kenny

Laurence John Betts

Jessie Ann Kitching

Ellis Jade Scott

Russell Lee Burton Thackeray

Andrew James Timms

Brady Thomas Collocott

Matthew Kevin Mclarty

Dean-Morgan Gary-Fredrick Keding

Christian Dee Hartwick

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Latarney Malcolm

Damien John Elliott

George Joseph Thomas Swadling

Jake Sandry

Brodie Frederick Fletcher

Alex Kenneth Smith

Lincon Dale Seaby

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Nicholas Craig Schuh

Brendon John Layton-Smith

Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

Xander Clifford John Godwin

James George Demarco

Lance William Eliott

Vernon Roy Perry

Jessica Lee O'Brien

Cain Royce Fry

Cyndie Jane Philipp

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Kolbe James Langley Butler

Vicky Anne Saunderson

Avarna-Lee Harrison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 20