FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Emma Vanessa Williams
June Margaret Scott
Rodney Thomas Welfare
Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Charlotte Rose Richards
Darren Eric Savage
Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland
Latarney Rose Malcolm
Jie James Wathen
Raymond Allan Kenny
Laurence John Betts
Jessie Ann Kitching
Ellis Jade Scott
Russell Lee Burton Thackeray
Andrew James Timms
Brady Thomas Collocott
Matthew Kevin Mclarty
Dean-Morgan Gary-Fredrick Keding
Christian Dee Hartwick
Kylie-Jo Hixon
Latarney Malcolm
Damien John Elliott
George Joseph Thomas Swadling
Jake Sandry
Brodie Frederick Fletcher
Alex Kenneth Smith
Lincon Dale Seaby
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Nicholas Craig Schuh
Brendon John Layton-Smith
Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Xander Clifford John Godwin
James George Demarco
Lance William Eliott
Vernon Roy Perry
Jessica Lee O'Brien
Cain Royce Fry
Cyndie Jane Philipp
Bradyn James Wilkinson
Kolbe James Langley Butler
Vicky Anne Saunderson
Avarna-Lee Harrison
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 20