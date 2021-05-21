FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shelley Maree Goodsall

Christian Ronald Nilsson

Baily Paul Johnson

George Lalai

Trae Charles Passmore

Walter Frederick Tilberoo

Zeke Dylan Black

Brent Nathan Jones

Barry Edward Donas

Darrin Michael Nilsson

William Renton-Power

Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini

Jasmine Diane Vrybergen

Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron

Roberta Ramari Milner

Robert Anthony Griffin

Joel Michael Rayner

Darnsey Ray

Joshua David Reece Burgoyne

Emma Jean Cranston

Michael Diamond

Rohan Thomas Hoolihan

Carmen Louise Boyce

Michael Andrew Jones

Reece Glen Kelly

Julie-Anne Richards

Peter David John Ryder

Vincent Joseph Smith

Terence Gregory Munns

Matthew Ian Oswald Adams

Marcal Barry Thomas Waterton

Craig Abbott

Jamie Jon Mallet

Bryson Arthur William Stanley

William Trevor Joseph Garson

Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles

Mariah Wynetta Freeman

Tristan George Hong

Lauren Joy Murphy

Bruce Simpson

Cloe Maree Steinberger

Joshua David Donaldson

Trevor John Bergman

Kate Alison Waltham

Matthew Kennith Lloyd White

Chloe Maree Bailey

Darrin Paul Till

Billie-Jo Nolan

Christopher Ezra James Bloomfield

Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman

Georgia Ann Burnett

William John Daniel

Sabrina Maree Elliott

Adrian Terrence Prow

Gordon Lance White

Cody Blake Barkle

Peter Graeme Snooks

Heather Jacqueline Malone

Lillie Gloria Nilsson

Tres Avon Nicholas Boyce

Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman

Ace David Draheim

Vaughn Robert Lester

Timothy James Burrows

Stephen Mathew Seeley

Kristy-Lee Emma Silvester

Beau William Davidson

Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton

Nicholas Drew Hancock

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21