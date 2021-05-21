FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Shelley Maree Goodsall
Christian Ronald Nilsson
Baily Paul Johnson
George Lalai
Trae Charles Passmore
Walter Frederick Tilberoo
Zeke Dylan Black
Brent Nathan Jones
Barry Edward Donas
Darrin Michael Nilsson
William Renton-Power
Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini
Jasmine Diane Vrybergen
Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron
Roberta Ramari Milner
Robert Anthony Griffin
Joel Michael Rayner
Darnsey Ray
Joshua David Reece Burgoyne
Emma Jean Cranston
Michael Diamond
Rohan Thomas Hoolihan
Carmen Louise Boyce
Michael Andrew Jones
Reece Glen Kelly
Julie-Anne Richards
Peter David John Ryder
Vincent Joseph Smith
Terence Gregory Munns
Matthew Ian Oswald Adams
Marcal Barry Thomas Waterton
Craig Abbott
Jamie Jon Mallet
Bryson Arthur William Stanley
William Trevor Joseph Garson
Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara
Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles
Mariah Wynetta Freeman
Tristan George Hong
Lauren Joy Murphy
Bruce Simpson
Cloe Maree Steinberger
Joshua David Donaldson
Trevor John Bergman
Kate Alison Waltham
Matthew Kennith Lloyd White
Chloe Maree Bailey
Darrin Paul Till
Billie-Jo Nolan
Christopher Ezra James Bloomfield
Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman
Georgia Ann Burnett
William John Daniel
Sabrina Maree Elliott
Adrian Terrence Prow
Gordon Lance White
Cody Blake Barkle
Peter Graeme Snooks
Heather Jacqueline Malone
Lillie Gloria Nilsson
Tres Avon Nicholas Boyce
Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman
Ace David Draheim
Vaughn Robert Lester
Timothy James Burrows
Stephen Mathew Seeley
Kristy-Lee Emma Silvester
Beau William Davidson
Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton
Nicholas Drew Hancock
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 21