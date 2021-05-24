FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David James Richardson

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe

Aleta Marie Songoro

Dion James Jackson

Jarryd Clark

Theresa Ann O'Brien

Brent Victor Gellatly

Benjamin Mcpherson

Dujon Francis Dorman

William John Daniel

Peta Amanelle Hixon

Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman

Reece Douglas Blucher

Daniel George Wilson

Sheldon Geoffrey Seth Backo

Reginald Mimi

Jesse James Boreham

Alex James Rankin

Gene Louis Richardson

Ian Wesley Ramsay

Joel Kenneth Murphy

Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry

Irene Rose Nona

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Jason Scott Bellert

Sidney Roy Booth

Tyrone James Lee Jarrett

Demi Kay Mckellar

Ishmael Jabesh Elvis Adams

Merlin Nikolaus Gertz

Joshua Lee Fleming

Asher Thomas Clarke

Cameron Wayne Twaddle

Larinda Alita-Shylee Byrne

Lewis Mark Everaarts

Dwarra Juarra Darken

Pieter Garth Tjerkstra

Jenna Lee Szczypior

Terry Jade Ballard

Jakai Gerard Glover-Ward

Rodney John Fouracre

Shane Peter Warren

Frederick Ezra Langlo

Michael Robert Mckay

Bevan Wayne Henry

Tarlia Renay Reading

Michael Anthony Boyd

Dwarra Juane Andrew Darken

Koby James Boody

Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson

Luke Francis Whalley

Stewart James Williams

Stephen Mark Smith

Angela Lee Atkin

Sarah Gail Greene

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24