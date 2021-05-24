FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
David James Richardson
Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe
Aleta Marie Songoro
Dion James Jackson
Jarryd Clark
Theresa Ann O'Brien
Brent Victor Gellatly
Benjamin Mcpherson
Dujon Francis Dorman
William John Daniel
Peta Amanelle Hixon
Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman
Reece Douglas Blucher
Daniel George Wilson
Sheldon Geoffrey Seth Backo
Reginald Mimi
Jesse James Boreham
Alex James Rankin
Gene Louis Richardson
Ian Wesley Ramsay
Joel Kenneth Murphy
Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry
Irene Rose Nona
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Jason Scott Bellert
Sidney Roy Booth
Tyrone James Lee Jarrett
Demi Kay Mckellar
Ishmael Jabesh Elvis Adams
Merlin Nikolaus Gertz
Joshua Lee Fleming
Asher Thomas Clarke
Cameron Wayne Twaddle
Larinda Alita-Shylee Byrne
Lewis Mark Everaarts
Dwarra Juarra Darken
Pieter Garth Tjerkstra
Jenna Lee Szczypior
Terry Jade Ballard
Jakai Gerard Glover-Ward
Rodney John Fouracre
Shane Peter Warren
Frederick Ezra Langlo
Michael Robert Mckay
Bevan Wayne Henry
Tarlia Renay Reading
Michael Anthony Boyd
Dwarra Juane Andrew Darken
Koby James Boody
Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson
Luke Francis Whalley
Stewart James Williams
Stephen Mark Smith
Angela Lee Atkin
Sarah Gail Greene
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24