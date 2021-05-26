FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Judith Ann Sorensen
Tyler Jye Newman
Roy Stuart Thomson
Faye Marie Belcher
Jordan Craig Owen Forbes
Xanya Lorna Dalton
Peter Andrew Wass
Julian John Lee-Hong
Matthew Iain Brand
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Dion Scott Murray
Jason Paul Spencer
Matthew Brendan Lobban
Billi-Jai Cameron-Knight
Doreen Delia Cora Rankin
Darcie Petrina Dahl
Evan Pikari Manu
Joshua Bowden Cooke
Cree Aiden Dryden
Amy Melissa Alderson
Riley Lindsay Jaques
Jamie-Lee Larsen
Jessica May Purcell
Bevan Alan Mowen
Michael William John Fielder
Hayden Scott Miles Weick
Jordan Gregory James Clanfield
Joshua Kevin Ashton
Leigh Porter
Jason Christopher Baker
Samantha Rose Oram
Victor Albert James Wason
Angella Ruth Perry
Jamie Patryk Morrison
Nathan James Storey
Nicholas William Thorne
Daniel Robert Heath
Moses Neliman
Dylan Savill
Jai Michael James Clarke
Peter Scott Griffin
Trent Charles Langley
Brendan Garry Smedley
Tremayne Lomas Titmus
Clinton Ray Von Senden
Jeramiah Owen Warriner
David Matthew Hassall
Jack Paul Freeman
Darnell Shaquary Auda
Jean Faith Rose Miller
Alexander Nicholas Carter Green
Debbie Ann Ford
John Andrew Williamson
Justin Phillip Baxter
Michael John Shaw
Jessie Benjamin West
Brendan David Beetham
Jason Mark Lawton
Ashley Laurence Buckle
David Matthew Abell
David Charles Naylor
Hannah Leeanne Sarah Mckay
Robert James Augusteyn
Jye Holt
Radlen Paul Chamberlain
Ian James Naylor
Jason Wayne Lynch
Augustus Ocathmhogha-Yarrow
Patricia Jean Godfrey
Adam Luke Kaufman
James Gerald William Doyle
Ricky Lee Hoy
Kirsten Louise Agnew
Kristie Maree Trevor
Steven Eric Broome
Chloe-Lee Power
Casey Lee Marr
Hanjin Suk
Clayton Russell Saunders
James Edwin Stan Cross
Tyron Bruce Sattler
Darren Steven Burnell
Anthony Scott Bayles
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
