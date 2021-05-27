Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
27th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Tirik Dwayne Eric West

Christine Shannara Martin

William Lawrence Rowrow

Grant Allan Johnson

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey

Kodan Slain Bartley

Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont

Joshua David Ballard

Luke Jeffrey Richards

Cyndie Jane Philipp

Stefanie Ann Wilkinson

Jonathan Shane Bailey

Jundamurra Kagarili Williams

Stephen Lee Charles Fielder

Kristy Lee Iles

Anthony John Meyer

Talen James Ian Richards

Darryl James Tooker

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Richard James Dobson

Boyd John Harris

Adrian Russell Sopeer

Zhanea Rose Timms

Evan Locklan Ogle

Colby Charles Burfitt

Walter Douglas Glisson

Brendon John Layton-Smith

Kristy Iles

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27

