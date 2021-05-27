FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders
Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim
Tirik Dwayne Eric West
Christine Shannara Martin
William Lawrence Rowrow
Grant Allan Johnson
Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey
Kodan Slain Bartley
Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont
Joshua David Ballard
Luke Jeffrey Richards
Cyndie Jane Philipp
Stefanie Ann Wilkinson
Jonathan Shane Bailey
Jundamurra Kagarili Williams
Stephen Lee Charles Fielder
Kristy Lee Iles
Anthony John Meyer
Talen James Ian Richards
Darryl James Tooker
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Richard James Dobson
Boyd John Harris
Adrian Russell Sopeer
Zhanea Rose Timms
Evan Locklan Ogle
Colby Charles Burfitt
Walter Douglas Glisson
Brendon John Layton-Smith
Kristy Iles
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27