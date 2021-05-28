FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Eaydn Riva Rogan
Demi Leigh Warcon
Trevor John Bergman
Anthony Edward James Malcolm
Darryl John Rundle
Clayton Andrew Hannan
Dylan John Hicks
Timothy Peter James Krause
Grant Allen Smith
Shaquille Jerome Broome
Dallas Horrigan
Gordon Alfred Pateman
Kate Alison Waltham
Madison Jade Holt-Lea
Thomas John Murray
Charles Owen Hicks
Peter William John Barclay
Montell Lowis Evans
Jessie Ann Kitching
Christopher William Weeks
Graham Gilbert Hall
Peter Joseph Maher
Maddy-Louise Pym
Jaylon Wayne Messer
Tysen Bailey Cottrell
Tristan George Hong
Alison Esmay Violet Mckean
Reece Glen Kelly
Christopher Mark Lynn
Samantha Rose Oram
Makayla Ann Marshall
William Cotter
Victoria Jean Maclean
Christopher Brian Close
Anuisha John Bone
Cecilia Catherine Mimi
Meika Jayne Hinga
Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Daley Ella Doyle
Mitchell J Danby
Kirsten Louise Agnew
Jacob Dimech
Luke Matthew Andrews
Adrian Russell Sopeer
Garth Robert Goodsir
Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott
Lorraine Mabel Malcolm
Bernadine Loni Allen
Harriet-Deanna Maxine Illin
Brent Nathan Jones
Billie-Jo Nolan
Steven Thomas Wegert
Gordon Lance White
Noel Benjamin White
Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones
Shane Mathew Mcpherson
Cassie-Jo Walker
James Stephen White
Clayton Zane Murphy
Scott James Toby
Bradley J Peckover
Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith
Michael Andrew Jones
Kelly Bevan
Mathew James Thomson
Newton Robert King
Joel Anthony Huggett
David Shaquille Lister
Jack Joseph Rewald
Amie Louise Shultz
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 28