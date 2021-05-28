FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 28

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Eaydn Riva Rogan

Demi Leigh Warcon

Trevor John Bergman

Anthony Edward James Malcolm

Darryl John Rundle

Clayton Andrew Hannan

Dylan John Hicks

Timothy Peter James Krause

Grant Allen Smith

Shaquille Jerome Broome

Dallas Horrigan

Gordon Alfred Pateman

Kate Alison Waltham

Madison Jade Holt-Lea

Thomas John Murray

Charles Owen Hicks

Peter William John Barclay

Montell Lowis Evans

Jessie Ann Kitching

Christopher William Weeks

Graham Gilbert Hall

Peter Joseph Maher

Maddy-Louise Pym

Jaylon Wayne Messer

Tysen Bailey Cottrell

Tristan George Hong

Alison Esmay Violet Mckean

Reece Glen Kelly

Christopher Mark Lynn

Samantha Rose Oram

Makayla Ann Marshall

William Cotter

Victoria Jean Maclean

Christopher Brian Close

Anuisha John Bone

Cecilia Catherine Mimi

Meika Jayne Hinga

Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Daley Ella Doyle

Mitchell J Danby

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Jacob Dimech

Luke Matthew Andrews

Adrian Russell Sopeer

Garth Robert Goodsir

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Lorraine Mabel Malcolm

Bernadine Loni Allen

Harriet-Deanna Maxine Illin

Brent Nathan Jones

Billie-Jo Nolan

Steven Thomas Wegert

Gordon Lance White

Noel Benjamin White

Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones

Shane Mathew Mcpherson

Cassie-Jo Walker

James Stephen White

Clayton Zane Murphy

Scott James Toby

Bradley J Peckover

Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith

Michael Andrew Jones

Kelly Bevan

Mathew James Thomson

Newton Robert King

Joel Anthony Huggett

David Shaquille Lister

Jack Joseph Rewald

Amie Louise Shultz

