FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 31

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew Kennith Lloyd White

Martin John Wheeler

Kieren Stanley Webber

Glynn Rowan Oates

Shane Robert Love

Dylan Andrew Ludlow

Robert James Zackeresen

Stephen James Chellingsworth

Noah Jack Lowery

Jamie Allan Laidlaw

Chelsi Dyane Herdman

Peter Joseph Mifsud

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Alec Angel Cifuentes

Jack Christopher Livingston

Geraldine Barbara Doyle

Adam Jeffrey Hassam

Glen Andrew Hartas

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke

Shaun Michael Stubbs

Cody Lee De Landelles Barnicoat

Clinton Daniel Partridge

Angelica Rosemary Carney

Lauren Maree Donald

Malcolm Edward Mc Coombes

Jeanine Narelle Eves

Alexander O'Malley King

Robyn Grace Anderson

Terrance Bronte Mann

Aaron Joshua Voois

June Margaret Scott

Simon James Mccallum

Keith David Stevens

Larinda Alita-Shylee Byrne

John Robert Beezley

Jamahal Archie Edward Williams

Toni Marie Womal

Anthony Paul Elliott

Shai Michael Simmons

Jeremy Wayne Dunnett

Jemily Patricia Lara Bi Ingui

Evan Pikari Manu

Jodie Maree Carr

Faith Ephrain Tela

Cameron Dwayne King

Ryan Lex Kerr

Jennifer Jane Robertson

Robert William White

Tysen Bailey Cottrell

Vanz Leo Gooda

Elliot Clifton Oliver Brown

Mark Joseph Cutting

