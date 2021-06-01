FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Reece Angus Jacobi

Bianca Cheryl Conlon

Hope Rachel Kelly

Peter Eugene Stanley

Kadesha Nicole Beckett

Wayne Warren William Tobane

James Samuel Mccoombes

Christian Lee Bennett

Matthew Kennith Lloyd White

Nathan Jay Steele

Michael Scott Ferry

Craig Douglas Pilcher

Aaron Jamahl Wovat

Ian Robert Murphy

Pauline Louise Cavanagh

Ezekial Dion Darkin

David Charles Naylor

Bradley Scott Kenneth Lovett

Kristen Louise Carter

Allan Stanley Aspinall

Shaun Micheal Preston

Lena Whakaata Ahuriri

Mervyn Shane Broome

Nathan Daniel Micallef

Clayton Andrew Hannan

Jade Louise Michael

Vanessa Eileen Fielder

Bungongorar Brian Mimi

John Henry Anderson-Ross

Colin Warren Von Senden

Jaymzhi Michiah La Vassa White

Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon

Warwick Andrew Kime

Matthew Joel Kinjun

Lynessa Michell Abel

Lauren Maree Donald

Jamie Vernon Hinton

Riley Lindsay Jaques

Nicole Julia Lynch

Jayden William Modrow

Robert Donald Simpson

Adam Joseph Wallace

Lilly May Galbraith

Joshua Luke Gillespie

Melda Joyce Hill

Shanni Marana Simmone Norway

Brent Bernard Comollatti

Karl Edward Anthony Matheson

Dee Ivan Backo

Sarah Rose Long

Dyson Taylor Takerei Martin-Keepa

Jayne Marcelle Brown

Angelica Rosemary Carney

Brendan Joshua Schumacher

David John Grech

