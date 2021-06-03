Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court June 3

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Mallory Jane Jones

David Charles Naylor

Rodney Thomas Welfare

Bradley Andrew Baker

Steven Clayton

Elijah Kenneth Doughty

Cain Royce Fry

Sandra Louise Graham

Reginald Mimi

Joshua James Carrier Kanak

Wayne Malcolm Richardson

Joshua David Ballard

John Stanley Carroll

Ricky Lee Hoy

Helena Kay Mcmahon

Brodie Frederick Fletcher

Maurice John Barry

Leon Edward Freeman

Ryan Lawrence Oliver Leisha

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Tyson Michael Anderson

Lynton Lionel Leo

Jakota Bone

Craig Paul Carrington

Nathan Ian Maker

Nathan James Mitchell

Dunduli Malik Ross-Miller

Lance Brian Richard Williams

Sean Christopher Hudson

Electra Tracey Knight

Clint James Brennan

Ben Robert Lee Muckert

Cyndie Jane Philipp

Emma Vanessa Williams

Patrick John Schlapfer

Ranald Palgrave Simpson

Darraleen Alice Anderson

Mascot Campbell Solomon

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Nicholas Craig Schuh

Thelma Lois Henry

Ryan Martin Hayes

Benjamin Douglas Hansen

Steven James Peter Barrett

Rebecca Dawn Hurley

Cecil Benjamin Miller

Duane Everett Warcon

Joseph Readie

Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson

Clerissa Jayne Stocker

Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron

Fiona Judith Mcphail

Zachary John Hunt

Linda Lee Danielson

Alzara Lila Williams

Troy Jonahton Deppeler

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 3