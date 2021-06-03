Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court June 3
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Mallory Jane Jones
David Charles Naylor
Rodney Thomas Welfare
Bradley Andrew Baker
Steven Clayton
Elijah Kenneth Doughty
Cain Royce Fry
Sandra Louise Graham
Reginald Mimi
Joshua James Carrier Kanak
Wayne Malcolm Richardson
Joshua David Ballard
John Stanley Carroll
Ricky Lee Hoy
Helena Kay Mcmahon
Brodie Frederick Fletcher
Maurice John Barry
Leon Edward Freeman
Ryan Lawrence Oliver Leisha
Clifford Andrew Sabin
Tyson Michael Anderson
Lynton Lionel Leo
Jakota Bone
Craig Paul Carrington
Nathan Ian Maker
Nathan James Mitchell
Dunduli Malik Ross-Miller
Lance Brian Richard Williams
Sean Christopher Hudson
Electra Tracey Knight
Clint James Brennan
Ben Robert Lee Muckert
Cyndie Jane Philipp
Emma Vanessa Williams
Patrick John Schlapfer
Ranald Palgrave Simpson
Darraleen Alice Anderson
Mascot Campbell Solomon
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Nicholas Craig Schuh
Thelma Lois Henry
Ryan Martin Hayes
Benjamin Douglas Hansen
Steven James Peter Barrett
Rebecca Dawn Hurley
Cecil Benjamin Miller
Duane Everett Warcon
Joseph Readie
Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson
Clerissa Jayne Stocker
Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron
Fiona Judith Mcphail
Zachary John Hunt
Linda Lee Danielson
Alzara Lila Williams
Troy Jonahton Deppeler
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 3