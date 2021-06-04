Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Courtr June 4
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Leon Robert Whittaker
Darrin Paul Till
Kenneth Charles Rankin
Peter William Martin
Darryn John Webber
Jordan Jack Lowien
Robson John Gumbo
Darlene Emma Mcclure
Jai Akeem Broome
Levi Joel Rogers
Georgia Lillian Isabel Thorogood
William Maurice Mimi
Levi David Tickner-Stanford
Daniel Wade Bryce
Zeke Dylan Black
Stacey Jae Graham
Emily Sandra Brown
Latarney Rose Malcolm
De-Elle Shae Randall
Jade Tegan Hancock
Owen Brent Mathieson
Kellie Maree Black
Ian Kenneth Malcolm
Anthony Brown
Tina Sheree Main
Joel Michael Rayner
Darren Eric Savage
Shane Bradley Austin
Kate Emma Gillen
Tiarne Ashton Laracy
Maurice John Barry
Aaron Grant Dyer
Bevan Alan Mowen
Clinton Daniel Partridge
Leslie John Mcrorie
Aaifou Lafaele Funai
Michael John Shaw
Paul James Miller
Thea Sydney Eve Miller
Jonathan Shane Bailey
Tomasina Rie Bickey
Rylie Mai Armstrong
Ace David Draheim
Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar
Christopher Mark Lynn
Dorothy Constance Tiers
Dennis James Tiers
Ashley Lawrence Wovat
Adam Robert Thomas
Steven Wayne Dixson
Phillip Timothy James Richards
Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron
David Russell Morris Platt
Christopher Edward Norman Bartlem
Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton
Michael James Conwell
Joshua David Reece Burgoyne
Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap
Mark William Graham
Lauren Joy Murphy
Mikael Jai Kampf
Jackson Daniel Kelly
Robert John Ansford
Latarney Malcolm
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, June 4