Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Courtr June 4

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Leon Robert Whittaker

Darrin Paul Till

Kenneth Charles Rankin

Peter William Martin

Darryn John Webber

Jordan Jack Lowien

Robson John Gumbo

Darlene Emma Mcclure

Jai Akeem Broome

Levi Joel Rogers

Georgia Lillian Isabel Thorogood

William Maurice Mimi

Levi David Tickner-Stanford

Daniel Wade Bryce

Zeke Dylan Black

Stacey Jae Graham

Emily Sandra Brown

Latarney Rose Malcolm

De-Elle Shae Randall

Jade Tegan Hancock

Owen Brent Mathieson

Kellie Maree Black

Ian Kenneth Malcolm

Anthony Brown

Tina Sheree Main

Joel Michael Rayner

Darren Eric Savage

Shane Bradley Austin

Kate Emma Gillen

Tiarne Ashton Laracy

Maurice John Barry

Aaron Grant Dyer

Bevan Alan Mowen

Clinton Daniel Partridge

Leslie John Mcrorie

Aaifou Lafaele Funai

Michael John Shaw

Paul James Miller

Thea Sydney Eve Miller

Jonathan Shane Bailey

Tomasina Rie Bickey

Rylie Mai Armstrong

Ace David Draheim

Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar

Christopher Mark Lynn

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Dennis James Tiers

Ashley Lawrence Wovat

Adam Robert Thomas

Steven Wayne Dixson

Phillip Timothy James Richards

Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron

David Russell Morris Platt

Christopher Edward Norman Bartlem

Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton

Michael James Conwell

Joshua David Reece Burgoyne

Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap

Mark William Graham

Lauren Joy Murphy

Mikael Jai Kampf

Jackson Daniel Kelly

Robert John Ansford

Latarney Malcolm

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, June 4