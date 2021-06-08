Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
7th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daryl Scott Chilcott

Holly Aida Giblin-Webb

Owen Brent Mathieson

Asher Thomas Clarke

Brody Mcnamara

Wayne John Robinson

Jenna Lee Szczypior

Jamie Andrew Watson

Maddison Rae Brotchie

David Marshall John Richards

Cody Jay Wetzler

Paul John Freeman

Vanz Leo Gooda

Paul Bradley Richardson

Christine Long

David James Richardson

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe

Jamahal Archie Edward Williams

Stefanie Ann Wilkinson

Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon

Victoria Jayde Marr

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Daryl William Sansom

Darryn John Webber

Aiden Benjamin Jensen

Alison Maree Mcnamara

Clayton Robert Evans

Monique Ericka Hudson

Christopher Lucas Mitchell

Lucas Raymond Tournerie

Robert Wylie Mckelvie

John Elliott

Shane Michael Clifford Wooler

Joshua Bruce Rose

Matthew James Norris

Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar

Cody Ray Moran

Michelle Ann Osborne

Troy Thomas Richards

Reginald Mimi

Malina Joy Passmore

William Shade Harrison

Tyson Phillip Sean Harrison-Smith

Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves

Owen James Brunker

Vincent Joseph Smith

Taylor Marie Hallows

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, June 7

