Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, June 8

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David William Bailey

Jennifer Von Gleich

Daryl Scott Chilcott

Allen Gilmore Proctor

June Margaret Scott

Carmen Louise Boyce

Maurice John Barry

Paul Bradley Richardson

Jasmine Mccorrison

James Christopher Mich Davis

Guy James Weldon

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Tony Robert Luke Boyd

Nathan Jaggard

Aaron George Swift

Michael James Mccann

Rollin Andrew Gordon

Brent Bernard Comollatti

Matthew Thomas Mitchell

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Vaughn Robert Lester

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe

Ashley Scott Moreton-Smith

Thomas Patrick Mulholland

Larissa Maree Wright

John Elliott

Tayne Ashley Mackie

Nickki Therese Burke

Jenny Chay Tay

Oliver Keith Williams

Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch

John Percy Savage

Jimmy Paul Joseph

Nathan James Storey

Adam Lee Moore

Rayleen Kellee Hixon

Albert Thomas O'Neill

Jasmine Renae Robinson

Tamara Louise Proll

Katie Jane Mottlee-Trezise

Beau William Davidson

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Robert Bruce Donney

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 8