FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kadesha Nicole Beckett

Justin Thomasson

Colin William Nama

Matthew Joel Kinjun

Joseph Herbert Landers

Tobias Daniel Van Egmond

Kristy Iles

Casey Lee Marr

Luke Joseph Saliba

James Samuel Mccoombes

Clayton Andrew Hannan

Joshua Lee Fleming

Scott William Weeding

Richard James Dobson

Tamara Elizabeth Walford

Jason Scott Doyle

Matthew Lee Colbert

Trevor Ian Wood

Jimi Frank Hau

Lilly May Galbraith

David Matthew Abell

Darryn Lee Baker

Kenisha Lotoya Alum

Abraham Refael Cohen

Joseph Walter William Jarrett

Adam Thomas Smeets

Melikiseteki Tekani A Fowler Waqa

Michael Patrick Warry

William John Daniel

Zane Thomas Rodney Hayden

Cody Ray Moran

Jonty Robert West-Wade

Gregory Robert Hixon

Luke James Walsh-Powell

Andrew Ryan Harbord

Kristy Lee Iles

Matthew Ian Oswald Adams

Anton Quay Haynes

June Margaret Scott

Kenisha Latoya Alum

Matthew James Guy

Adam Joseph Wallace

Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil

Kieren Brodie Pain

Daniel Fredrick Smith

O'Dell Robert Manuel

Nickolas William Sweetman

Zachary Eloysius Tilberoo

Tahlia Rose Inall

Stephen Craig Tregenza

Lauren Maree Donald

Jayde Elizabeth Ireland

Nathan Jay Steele

Cloe Maree Steinberger

Jack Daniel Marcello

John Frank Vindis

Kevin James Rankin

Leslie Noel Brown

Jayson Andrew Pettett

Ezekial Dion Darkin

Stephan Jimmy Kalpaxis

Jack Rowan Corbett

Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont

Kieran Brodie Pain

Mitchell James Truss

Joseph Herbert Crestbrook

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 15