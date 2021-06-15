FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Kadesha Nicole Beckett
Justin Thomasson
Colin William Nama
Matthew Joel Kinjun
Joseph Herbert Landers
Tobias Daniel Van Egmond
Kristy Iles
Casey Lee Marr
Luke Joseph Saliba
James Samuel Mccoombes
Clayton Andrew Hannan
Joshua Lee Fleming
Scott William Weeding
Richard James Dobson
Tamara Elizabeth Walford
Jason Scott Doyle
Matthew Lee Colbert
Trevor Ian Wood
Jimi Frank Hau
Lilly May Galbraith
David Matthew Abell
Darryn Lee Baker
Kenisha Lotoya Alum
Abraham Refael Cohen
Joseph Walter William Jarrett
Adam Thomas Smeets
Melikiseteki Tekani A Fowler Waqa
Michael Patrick Warry
William John Daniel
Zane Thomas Rodney Hayden
Cody Ray Moran
Jonty Robert West-Wade
Gregory Robert Hixon
Luke James Walsh-Powell
Andrew Ryan Harbord
Kristy Lee Iles
Matthew Ian Oswald Adams
Anton Quay Haynes
June Margaret Scott
Kenisha Latoya Alum
Matthew James Guy
Adam Joseph Wallace
Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil
Kieren Brodie Pain
Daniel Fredrick Smith
O'Dell Robert Manuel
Nickolas William Sweetman
Zachary Eloysius Tilberoo
Tahlia Rose Inall
Stephen Craig Tregenza
Lauren Maree Donald
Jayde Elizabeth Ireland
Nathan Jay Steele
Cloe Maree Steinberger
Jack Daniel Marcello
John Frank Vindis
Kevin James Rankin
Leslie Noel Brown
Jayson Andrew Pettett
Ezekial Dion Darkin
Stephan Jimmy Kalpaxis
Jack Rowan Corbett
Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont
Kieran Brodie Pain
Mitchell James Truss
Joseph Herbert Crestbrook
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 15