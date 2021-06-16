MEGA LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Sarah Rose Long
Jye Holt
Nathan Peter Bulman
Roy Stuart Thomson
Faye Marie Belcher
Joshua Peter Michael Marshall
Matthew Thomas Powell
Michael Douglas Colless
Shaun Andrew Brannelly
Patricia Jean Godfrey
Cyril Weiki
Doreen Delia Cora Rankin
Stephen Lee Charles Fielder
Brodie Mitchell Wakefield
Frederick Thomas John Heumiller
Gavin Lloyd Row Row
Darryl John Barnes
Julian John Lee-Hong
Callum Carl Edward Nolan
Haidee Bre Fraser
John Winston Schofield
Clinton Earle Jones
Michael James Simpson
Anita Smith
Nathan James Arnott
Vanessa Natasha Elder
Corbin Edward Fletcher
Sharna Lee Dimmick
Steven Joseph Moule
Matthew James Guy
Davitha Lara Sullivan
Chance David Soden
Christian Guy Russell Winston
Billy Chad Goullet
Joshua Lee Fleming
Nathan John Dodd
Justin James Felthouse
Chloe Marie Hardy
Sarah-Jayne Nolan
Walter Frederick Saunders
Liam Stafford Dundon
Harrison Law Evans
Leon Shane Yow Yeh
Shontaya Eve Anderson
Samuel James Gamble
Harriet-Deanna Maxine Illin
Wenona Eva Jade Stanley
Montel Thomas Lawton
Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz
Angus James Edward Carter
David Russell Morris Platt
Michael James Mccann
Augustus Ocathmhogha-Yarrow
Jason Wayne Lynch
Helen Ann Simpson
Joze Riedl
Patrick Lloyd Swayn
Steven Anthony Andersen
Nathan James Mitchell
Brian Fisher
Leon Edward Freeman
Priscilla Lenise Coolwell
Rusiate Cakaunivalu
Adam Jeffery Mcdermott
Benjamin Zachary Pritchard
Montell Thomas Lawton
Bruce William Perkins
Dion Scott Murray
Robert John Mcmeekin
Trent Charles Langley
Aleana Tracy Kuskey
Hans Erik Gustafsson
Benjamin Michael Jenkins
Darnell Shaquary Auda
Jamie-Lee Larsen
Tyler Jye Newman
Zachary Eloysius Tilberoo
Clarence Frederick Callaghan
Jackson William Barker
Peta Elizabeth Boots
Ian David Hayward
Wayne Bevon William Burnell
Dean Gary Joseph
Matthew Thomas Watson
Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap
Dorothy Constance Tiers
William Lyle Frederick Conway
Ryan Gordon Inman
Liam Gregory Eden
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Le'Anne Mary Hepburn
Daniel John Jenkins
Brendan David Beetham
Michael John Howells
Jason Neil Graham
Sarrina N Luty
Nicholas James Freear
Joshua Daniel Theuerkauf
Gavin Edward James
Cree Aiden Dryden
Brendan James Lawton
Kye John Evans
Joanne Louise Mobbs
Kelcy Vicki Gail Davis
Andrew David Hale
Gabriele Demedio
Steven Eric Broome
Angelica Rosemary Carney
Brennan John Johnson
Christopher Allan Pennell
Naomi Sophia Philipp
Joshua Bowden Cooke
Kirsten Louise Agnew
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, June 16