Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

MEGA LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sarah Rose Long

Jye Holt

Nathan Peter Bulman

Roy Stuart Thomson

Faye Marie Belcher

Joshua Peter Michael Marshall

Matthew Thomas Powell

Michael Douglas Colless

Shaun Andrew Brannelly

Patricia Jean Godfrey

Cyril Weiki

Doreen Delia Cora Rankin

Stephen Lee Charles Fielder

Brodie Mitchell Wakefield

Frederick Thomas John Heumiller

Gavin Lloyd Row Row

Darryl John Barnes

Julian John Lee-Hong

Callum Carl Edward Nolan

Haidee Bre Fraser

John Winston Schofield

Clinton Earle Jones

Michael James Simpson

Anita Smith

Nathan James Arnott

Vanessa Natasha Elder

Corbin Edward Fletcher

Sharna Lee Dimmick

Steven Joseph Moule

Matthew James Guy

Davitha Lara Sullivan

Chance David Soden

Christian Guy Russell Winston

Billy Chad Goullet

Joshua Lee Fleming

Nathan John Dodd

Justin James Felthouse

Chloe Marie Hardy

Sarah-Jayne Nolan

Walter Frederick Saunders

Liam Stafford Dundon

Harrison Law Evans

Leon Shane Yow Yeh

Shontaya Eve Anderson

Samuel James Gamble

Harriet-Deanna Maxine Illin

Wenona Eva Jade Stanley

Montel Thomas Lawton

Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz

Angus James Edward Carter

David Russell Morris Platt

Michael James Mccann

Augustus Ocathmhogha-Yarrow

Jason Wayne Lynch

Helen Ann Simpson

Joze Riedl

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Steven Anthony Andersen

Nathan James Mitchell

Brian Fisher

Leon Edward Freeman

Priscilla Lenise Coolwell

Rusiate Cakaunivalu

Adam Jeffery Mcdermott

Benjamin Zachary Pritchard

Montell Thomas Lawton

Bruce William Perkins

Dion Scott Murray

Robert John Mcmeekin

Trent Charles Langley

Aleana Tracy Kuskey

Hans Erik Gustafsson

Benjamin Michael Jenkins

Darnell Shaquary Auda

Jamie-Lee Larsen

Tyler Jye Newman

Zachary Eloysius Tilberoo

Clarence Frederick Callaghan

Jackson William Barker

Peta Elizabeth Boots

Ian David Hayward

Wayne Bevon William Burnell

Dean Gary Joseph

Matthew Thomas Watson

Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap

Dorothy Constance Tiers

William Lyle Frederick Conway

Ryan Gordon Inman

Liam Gregory Eden

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Le'Anne Mary Hepburn

Daniel John Jenkins

Brendan David Beetham

Michael John Howells

Jason Neil Graham

Sarrina N Luty

Nicholas James Freear

Joshua Daniel Theuerkauf

Gavin Edward James

Cree Aiden Dryden

Brendan James Lawton

Kye John Evans

Joanne Louise Mobbs

Kelcy Vicki Gail Davis

Andrew David Hale

Gabriele Demedio

Steven Eric Broome

Angelica Rosemary Carney

Brennan John Johnson

Christopher Allan Pennell

Naomi Sophia Philipp

Joshua Bowden Cooke

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, June 16

