FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson
Lynton Lionel Leo
Zakir Haidari
Arron William Johnston
Tony Manu Ahuriri
Jayden-Frank Kamen Manuele
Howard Benjamin Charles Wano
Robert John Steedman
Jack Anderson
Chanel Joy Watson
Theo Teveen Troy Murray
Jayne Marcelle Brown
Brock Wade Randall
David John Byrnes
Lincon Dale Seaby
Arwa Valmai Dolar
Franklin Godfrey Casey
Joshua David Ballard
Ricky Lee Hoy
Michael John White
Ashley Lawrence Wovat
June Margaret Scott
Daniel James Ferguson
Anthony John Hutchinson
Evan Locklan Ogle
Brendon John Layton-Smith
Patrick John Schlapfer
Colin Nathan Stewart Toby Biggs
Avarna-Lee Harrison
Lee Francis Mcintyre
Mullacoo Geraldine Josephine Lottie Ross-Freeman
Damian John Arnold
Luke Jeffrey Richards
Levret Kai Smith
Matthew Stephen Lovegrove
Grant Allan Ryan
Claude Robert Turner
Alzara Lila Williams
Joshua Lee Fleming
William Lawrence Rowrow
Ranald Palgrave Simpson
Grant Allan Johnson
Russell Edward Lawton
Steven Clayton
Jessica Lee O'Brien
Tremayne Lomas Titmus
Laurence John Betts
Michael John Draper
Zhanea Rose Timms
Clerissa Jayne Stocker
Darren Glen Doyle
Aiden Lyall Jones
Jeffrey Robert Harbord
Kolbe James Langley Butler
Gary Lee Isles
Jundamurra Kagarili Williams
Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson
Tyson-Lee Trathen
Jeramiah Owen Warriner
Hayley Anne Leppien
Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi
Oliver Keith Williams
Amelia May Tobane
Anthony Yoon Sun Soong
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 17