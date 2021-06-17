FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson

Lynton Lionel Leo

Zakir Haidari

Arron William Johnston

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Jayden-Frank Kamen Manuele

Howard Benjamin Charles Wano

Robert John Steedman

Jack Anderson

Chanel Joy Watson

Theo Teveen Troy Murray

Jayne Marcelle Brown

Brock Wade Randall

David John Byrnes

Lincon Dale Seaby

Arwa Valmai Dolar

Franklin Godfrey Casey

Joshua David Ballard

Ricky Lee Hoy

Michael John White

Ashley Lawrence Wovat

June Margaret Scott

Daniel James Ferguson

Anthony John Hutchinson

Evan Locklan Ogle

Brendon John Layton-Smith

Patrick John Schlapfer

Colin Nathan Stewart Toby Biggs

Avarna-Lee Harrison

Lee Francis Mcintyre

Mullacoo Geraldine Josephine Lottie Ross-Freeman

Damian John Arnold

Luke Jeffrey Richards

Levret Kai Smith

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Grant Allan Ryan

Claude Robert Turner

Alzara Lila Williams

Joshua Lee Fleming

William Lawrence Rowrow

Ranald Palgrave Simpson

Grant Allan Johnson

Russell Edward Lawton

Steven Clayton

Jessica Lee O'Brien

Tremayne Lomas Titmus

Laurence John Betts

Michael John Draper

Zhanea Rose Timms

Clerissa Jayne Stocker

Darren Glen Doyle

Aiden Lyall Jones

Jeffrey Robert Harbord

Kolbe James Langley Butler

Gary Lee Isles

Jundamurra Kagarili Williams

Dillon Edward Albert Ferguson

Tyson-Lee Trathen

Jeramiah Owen Warriner

Hayley Anne Leppien

Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi

Oliver Keith Williams

Amelia May Tobane

Anthony Yoon Sun Soong

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 17