FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Christopher Ezra James Bloomfield
Emma Jean Cranston
George Lalai
Roslyn Effie Pearl Anderson
Terrie-Lee L Proctor
Noel Benjamin White
Dannyell Ross Dickinson
Robert John Ansford
Scott James Toby
Kirsten Louise Agnew
Caleb Peter Moloney
Benlee Tenny Ingui
Michael Milan Joksimovic
Michael David Neal
Morgan-Josiah Paterson
Julie-Anne Richards
Joshua David Reece Burgoyne
Lester Roderick Malone
Jacob Mcgregor Lance Dwyer
Evan Pikari Manu
Christopher William Weeks
Corbin Edward Fletcher
Jillian Frances Kearl
Darryl John Rundle
Josephine Tamara Denise Armstrong
Kodan Slain Bartley
Christine Shannara Martin
Bo James Allen
Shai Michael Simmons
Timothy John Nugent
Jack Daniel Allen
William Renton-Power
Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini
Brett Joesph Barkle
Chanel Joy Watson
Montell Lowis Evans
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Jean Faith Rose Miller
Andrew Wosomo
Joshua Ronald Brickle
Cody John Mcdonald
Maddison Rae Brotchie
Beau Daniel Coolwell
Allen Gilmore Proctor
Steven Thomas Wegert
Jakota Bone
Franklin Godfrey Casey
Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row
Katrina Frances Lee Debrincat
Martin James Hattersley
Corey Michael Ward
Brett Anthony Dean Hovey
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, June 18