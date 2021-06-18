FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Christopher Ezra James Bloomfield

Emma Jean Cranston

George Lalai

Roslyn Effie Pearl Anderson

Terrie-Lee L Proctor

Noel Benjamin White

Dannyell Ross Dickinson

Robert John Ansford

Scott James Toby

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Caleb Peter Moloney

Benlee Tenny Ingui

Michael Milan Joksimovic

Michael David Neal

Morgan-Josiah Paterson

Julie-Anne Richards

Joshua David Reece Burgoyne

Lester Roderick Malone

Jacob Mcgregor Lance Dwyer

Evan Pikari Manu

Christopher William Weeks

Corbin Edward Fletcher

Jillian Frances Kearl

Darryl John Rundle

Josephine Tamara Denise Armstrong

Kodan Slain Bartley

Christine Shannara Martin

Bo James Allen

Shai Michael Simmons

Timothy John Nugent

Jack Daniel Allen

William Renton-Power

Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini

Brett Joesph Barkle

Chanel Joy Watson

Montell Lowis Evans

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

Jean Faith Rose Miller

Andrew Wosomo

Joshua Ronald Brickle

Cody John Mcdonald

Maddison Rae Brotchie

Beau Daniel Coolwell

Allen Gilmore Proctor

Steven Thomas Wegert

Jakota Bone

Franklin Godfrey Casey

Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row

Katrina Frances Lee Debrincat

Martin James Hattersley

Corey Michael Ward

Brett Anthony Dean Hovey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, June 18