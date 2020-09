Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Albert George Briggs

Katherine Mary Stephenson

Taylor James Crane

Bradley George Carter

Ramana Louise Sansom

Max Brennan

Casey Lee Trickey

Cody Jay Wetzler

Harrison Carl Marshall

Sara Jane Goltz

Scott Brendan Jones

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Julien Edward Martin

David Stewart Marks

Beau James Roberts

Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten

Steven John Bray

Faletolu Caleb Lofipo

Benjamin Brian James Walters

Adam Thomas Smeets

Joshua Luke Mcdonald

Matthew Philip Collins

Connor Adam Dean

Jacinda Chantelle Seiler

Lenakel Dowling

Natalie Lynette Goan

Mikalea May Whitman

Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones

Billie-Jane Simmons

Megan Renee Barton

Gregory Russell Geissmann

Claire Louise Daniels

Jack Crompton

Kaleb Douglas Smalley

Dale Ashley Mccabe

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, September 17