Crime

Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Jade Racheal Tselepis

William Fredrick Stephenson

Nicole Shirley Blair

Brock Edward Thomas Gorman

Wesley Alan Hawke

Avarna-Lee Harrison

Robert Bradley Kemnitz

Scott Healy

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Rachael Patricia Boman

Casey James Stanley Timm

Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten

Trevor John Bergman

Brett Joesph Barkle

Joseph Peter Breach

Sharron Steedman

Jade Ivy Pearce

Albert George Briggs

Jason Robert Brown

Jason Lee Atkins

Peter Howard Burford

Russell Albert Power-Nutley

Wilson Mackenzie Boyd

Steven Joseph Moule

Kate Alison Waltham

Haylee Ellen Balchin

Amie Louise Shultz

Phillip John Thomas Wishart

John Patrick Holland

Matthew Jack Johnson

Nola Joi Keech

Sharron Maree Steedman

Joel Peter Landers

Suzanne Michelle Palmer

Kamron Chane Stephens

Allan Kenneth Trotter

Brent Victor Gellatly

George William Whiley

James Albert Bruce Cameron

Megan Lavina Ann Keiler

Eric Karl Davis

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 19

