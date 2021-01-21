Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 21
FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
21st Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Naomi Teneale Stokes

Gavin John West

Dayne Alexander Nicholls

Fabian Shaun Raymond

Tim Brian Twyford

Kim Dawn Mcrae

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Todd Raymond Friske

Matthew William Heisrath

Noah Aaron Cossens

Jack Desmond Pullman

David Anthony Froschauer

Tom Patrick Harris

Russell Edward Graham Mccamley

Maddison Rae Brotchie

Amy Hunt

Lochie John Taylor

Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten

Robert John Owen

Samuel John O'Brien

Brendan John Fitzgerald

Peter John Marshall

Cody Jay Wetzler

Kristofer Allan John Cooke

Jonathon Mark Egan

James Albert Bruce Cameron

Ryan Steven Earl

Bella Grace Edwards

Joel Peter Landers

Amie Louise Shultz

Russell Fredrick Hinga

Lindsay Adam Jack

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 21

