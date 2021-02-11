FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Joel Peter Landers
Robert Bradley Kemnitz
David Aaron Lawton
Grant Leslie Walker
Emma Jean Cranston
Cody Jay Wetzler
Nicholas Peter Slade
Simon James Mccallum
Braith William Whitfield
Bonny May Messer
Jack Desmond Pullman
Mitch Gregory Harrison
Brock Edward Thomas Gorman
Kain Thomas Dillon
Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea
Stephen Cooze
Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten
Matthew Stephen Lovegrove
Steven Joseph Moule
Reid Alexader Connor
Tim Brian Twyford
Matthew William Heisrath
Vicki Lee Stafford
Zachary Shannon Cossens
Ethan Jacob Robbins
Ryan Steven Earl
Derek John Mylrea
Mathew Robert Hodges
David John Retford
Timothy Shane Bailey
Stephen Michael Cooze
Sharron Maree Steedman
Rebecca Dawn Hurley
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 11