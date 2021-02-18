Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 18
Crime

FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lindsay Adam Jack

Breeannah Leigh Jones

Jonathon Mark Egan

Javier Leon Martinez

Arija Mae Inese Indans

Shannon Douglas Craig

Fabian Shaun Raymond

William Maurice Mimi

Robert Alan Rafter

Steven John Roberton

Nola Joi Keech

George William Whiley

Jessie Lee Mott

Marley Hugo

Andrew Alun Jones

Matthew Charles Breingan

Todd Raymond Friske

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Nathan Peter Bulman

Jessica Ashleigh Perston

Lisa Maree Cook

Nathan Adam Johnson

Ceaton Zaide Stickley

Joseph Readie

Jacob Mcgregor Lance Dwyer

Rachael Patricia Boman

Tenielle Rose Simpson

Robert Bradley Kemnitz

Samuel John O'Brien

Joel Reece Stevens

Sheldon Bryce Pyke-Nott

Joshua Bernard O'Brien

Simi Masada Iosefa

Skye Mcdiarmid

Casey James Stanley Timm

Casey Lee Trickey

Maggie Lorna Hillman

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Jordan Dean King

Alan Joseph Royal

Joel Raymond Taylor

Wesley Alan Hawke

Adam Joseph Wallace

Debra Beattie

Lochie John Taylor

Dayne William Watt

