FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Lindsay Adam Jack
Breeannah Leigh Jones
Jonathon Mark Egan
Javier Leon Martinez
Arija Mae Inese Indans
Shannon Douglas Craig
Fabian Shaun Raymond
William Maurice Mimi
Robert Alan Rafter
Steven John Roberton
Nola Joi Keech
George William Whiley
Jessie Lee Mott
Marley Hugo
Andrew Alun Jones
Matthew Charles Breingan
Todd Raymond Friske
Patrick Lloyd Swayn
Nathan Peter Bulman
Jessica Ashleigh Perston
Lisa Maree Cook
Nathan Adam Johnson
Ceaton Zaide Stickley
Joseph Readie
Jacob Mcgregor Lance Dwyer
Rachael Patricia Boman
Tenielle Rose Simpson
Robert Bradley Kemnitz
Samuel John O'Brien
Joel Reece Stevens
Sheldon Bryce Pyke-Nott
Joshua Bernard O'Brien
Simi Masada Iosefa
Skye Mcdiarmid
Casey James Stanley Timm
Casey Lee Trickey
Maggie Lorna Hillman
Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea
Jordan Dean King
Alan Joseph Royal
Joel Raymond Taylor
Wesley Alan Hawke
Adam Joseph Wallace
Debra Beattie
Lochie John Taylor
Dayne William Watt
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 18