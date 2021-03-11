FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Nathan Reese Herbert

Melitta Lee Vilciauskas

Roderick William Sommerville

Rebecca Lee Jones

Marley Hugo

Jacob Mcgregor Lance Dwyer

Dwaine Charles Kye Reid

Stephen Cooze

Lachlan Allan Daly

Michael Jordan Joos

Rebecca Anne Thulin

Nathan Adam Johnson

Jayde Ellen De Graff

Shelley Maree Goodsall

Shannon Douglas Craig

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely

Michelle Ann Costello

Tom Patrick Harris

Kellie Samantha Punch

Scott Alexander Millar

Robert John Edward Richards

Roslyn Joy Furney

Stephen Michael Cooze

Grant Leslie Walker

Russell Edward Graham Mccamley

Darren William Boon

Rachael Patricia Boman

Peter Joseph Mifsud

Taylor James Crane

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11