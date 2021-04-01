FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Darren William Boon

Jessie Lee Mott

Albert George Briggs

Javier Leon Martinez

Laurence John Betts

Amie Louise Shultz

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Jessica Ashleigh Perston

Mary Clare Brown

Cameron Anthony Smith

Grant Leslie Walker

Jason Lee Atkins

Eric Karl Davis

Steven Patrick Walsh

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Lee Ann Handley

Bradley Wayne Melaney

