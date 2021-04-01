FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Darren William Boon
Jessie Lee Mott
Albert George Briggs
Javier Leon Martinez
Laurence John Betts
Amie Louise Shultz
Patrick Lloyd Swayn
Jessica Ashleigh Perston
Mary Clare Brown
Cameron Anthony Smith
Grant Leslie Walker
Jason Lee Atkins
Eric Karl Davis
Steven Patrick Walsh
Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Tony Manu Ahuriri
Lee Ann Handley
Bradley Wayne Melaney
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1