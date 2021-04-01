Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1
Crime

FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Darren William Boon

Jessie Lee Mott

Albert George Briggs

Javier Leon Martinez

Laurence John Betts

Amie Louise Shultz

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Jessica Ashleigh Perston

Mary Clare Brown

Cameron Anthony Smith

Grant Leslie Walker

Jason Lee Atkins

Eric Karl Davis

Steven Patrick Walsh

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Lee Ann Handley

Bradley Wayne Melaney

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

        Premium Content How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

        News It doesn’t always make media headlines, but believe us, it happens quite regularly.

        UPDATE: Fire under control, firefighters remain on scene

        Premium Content UPDATE: Fire under control, firefighters remain on scene

        News The fire was fuelled mainly by cardboard at the plant.

        New program launched as CQ records high obesity, inactivity

        Premium Content New program launched as CQ records high obesity, inactivity

        Health In Central Queensland, 36.9 per cent of people region are obese and the heart...