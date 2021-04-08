FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Robert John Edward Richards
Eric Carl Dutzmann
Rachael Patricia Boman
Stephen Michael Cooze
Michelle Ann Costello
Tamara Lee Nolan
Zac Michael Mcfarlane
Scott Anthony Funch
John Eric Geissmann
Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright
Beau James Brook
Dean James Scott
Quentin Beach
Jamie Peter Ryan
Katrina Bess Doyle
Ryan Steven Earl
Kaylene Iris Sigvart
Ian Lee Howard
David Murray Bendall
Brady James Darnill
Steven Joseph Moule
Athan Jamie King
Bodhi Dyllan Whitty
Jeffrey Edward Little
Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten
John Gary Datiras
Ethan Jon Kingston
Billy-Joe Storch
Dylan James Harwood
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8