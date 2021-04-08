FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Robert John Edward Richards

Eric Carl Dutzmann

Rachael Patricia Boman

Stephen Michael Cooze

Michelle Ann Costello

Tamara Lee Nolan

Zac Michael Mcfarlane

Scott Anthony Funch

John Eric Geissmann

Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright

Beau James Brook

Dean James Scott

Quentin Beach

Jamie Peter Ryan

Katrina Bess Doyle

Ryan Steven Earl

Kaylene Iris Sigvart

Ian Lee Howard

David Murray Bendall

Brady James Darnill

Steven Joseph Moule

Athan Jamie King

Bodhi Dyllan Whitty

Jeffrey Edward Little

Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten

John Gary Datiras

Ethan Jon Kingston

Billy-Joe Storch

Dylan James Harwood

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8