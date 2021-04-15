Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15
FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
15th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Jodi Lee Beardsmore

Skye Mcdiarmid

Bradley Wayne Melaney

Teresa Leigh O'Reilly

Jessica Ashleigh Perston

Amie Louise Shultz

Mullacoo Geraldine Josephine Lottie Ross-Freeman

Eric Karl Davis

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

James Mark Rixon

Maddison Rose Agius

Alzara Lila Williams

Benjamin Anthony Khan

Jessie Lee Mott

Lee Ann Handley

Cameron Anthony Smith

Jason Lee Atkins

Samantha Candice Ashleigh Gann

Rory Wayne Urquhart

David Stewart Marks

Peter Joseph Mifsud

Marley Hugo

Albert George Briggs

Newton Robert King

Taylor James Crane

Karen Anne Cranwell

Ethan Geoffrey Neuss

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Melissa Jane Whittingham

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Simon James Mccallum

Javier Leon Martinez

Troy Shane Newman

Kai Duane William Sauer

Brooke Haidee Thompson

