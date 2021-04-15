FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Tony Manu Ahuriri
Jodi Lee Beardsmore
Skye Mcdiarmid
Bradley Wayne Melaney
Teresa Leigh O'Reilly
Jessica Ashleigh Perston
Amie Louise Shultz
Mullacoo Geraldine Josephine Lottie Ross-Freeman
Eric Karl Davis
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
James Mark Rixon
Maddison Rose Agius
Alzara Lila Williams
Benjamin Anthony Khan
Jessie Lee Mott
Lee Ann Handley
Cameron Anthony Smith
Jason Lee Atkins
Samantha Candice Ashleigh Gann
Rory Wayne Urquhart
David Stewart Marks
Peter Joseph Mifsud
Marley Hugo
Albert George Briggs
Newton Robert King
Taylor James Crane
Karen Anne Cranwell
Ethan Geoffrey Neuss
Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea
Melissa Jane Whittingham
Matthew Stephen Lovegrove
Simon James Mccallum
Javier Leon Martinez
Troy Shane Newman
Kai Duane William Sauer
Brooke Haidee Thompson
