FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Dylan Brian Hartley
Daniel John Roselt
Tarni Tarcoola Calca Smith
Nathan Adam Johnson
Alan Gordon John Toop
Jayde Ellen De Graff
Laurence John Betts
Rachael Patricia Boman
Levi Joel Minniecon
Kathryn Michelle Joyce Martyn
Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey
Cody Jay Wetzler
Billy-Joe Storch
Carl Maxwell Koina
Gregory James Baker
Emma Vanessa Williams
John Gary Datiras
Michelle Ann Costello
Braydn James Mulholland
Tim Brian Twyford
Megan Letitia Turi Smith
