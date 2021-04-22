Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dylan Brian Hartley

Daniel John Roselt

Tarni Tarcoola Calca Smith

Nathan Adam Johnson

Alan Gordon John Toop

Jayde Ellen De Graff

Laurence John Betts

Rachael Patricia Boman

Levi Joel Minniecon

Kathryn Michelle Joyce Martyn

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey

Cody Jay Wetzler

Billy-Joe Storch

Carl Maxwell Koina

Gregory James Baker

Emma Vanessa Williams

John Gary Datiras

Michelle Ann Costello

Braydn James Mulholland

Tim Brian Twyford

Megan Letitia Turi Smith

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22

