FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lee Ann Handley

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Peter Joseph Mifsud

Alan Gordon John Toop

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Jeffrey Edward Little

Robert John Edward Richards

Shane Christopher Mcbroom

Glenn Robert Lavell

Javier Leon Martinez

Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa

Shaun Michael Leo

Clinton Brian William Taylor

Dean James Scott

Jessie Lee Mott

Anthony Paul Bergin

Jake James Hayward

Brooke Haidee Thompson

Seth Morpheus Reaney

Carl Maxwell Koina

Beau James Brook

Jake Justin Stower

Melissa Jane Whittingham

Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten

Christopher William Marcozzi

Jonathan Manuel Benitez Romero

Steven Patrick Walsh

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Steven Joseph Moule

Ryan Steven Earl

Galo Junior James Mariner

Amie Louise Shultz

Jonathan Graham Munns

Skye Mcdiarmid

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29