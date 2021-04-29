Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Lee Ann Handley

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Peter Joseph Mifsud

Alan Gordon John Toop

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Jeffrey Edward Little

Robert John Edward Richards

Shane Christopher Mcbroom

Glenn Robert Lavell

Javier Leon Martinez

Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa

Shaun Michael Leo

Clinton Brian William Taylor

Dean James Scott

Jessie Lee Mott

Anthony Paul Bergin

Jake James Hayward

Brooke Haidee Thompson

Seth Morpheus Reaney

Carl Maxwell Koina

Beau James Brook

Jake Justin Stower

Melissa Jane Whittingham

Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten

Christopher William Marcozzi

Jonathan Manuel Benitez Romero

Steven Patrick Walsh

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Steven Joseph Moule

Ryan Steven Earl

Galo Junior James Mariner

Amie Louise Shultz

Jonathan Graham Munns

Skye Mcdiarmid

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29

More Stories

Show More
court court list tmbcourt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge milestone reached in $47m Benevolent redevelopment

        Premium Content Huge milestone reached in $47m Benevolent redevelopment

        Business ‘It has been a very long journey for the board, we started talking about this development some five to six years ago.’

        Hand embroidered hat designs on show at Beef

        Premium Content Hand embroidered hat designs on show at Beef

        News “All of my hats are completely unique because they can’t be made the same.”

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘A green virus is being spread’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘A green virus is being spread’

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rocky artist hopes to bring statewide music initiative to CQ

        Premium Content Rocky artist hopes to bring statewide music initiative to CQ

        Music The Queensland Music Trails are a world-first concept that blends music festivals...