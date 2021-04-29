FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Lee Ann Handley
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Peter Joseph Mifsud
Alan Gordon John Toop
Matthew Stephen Lovegrove
Jeffrey Edward Little
Robert John Edward Richards
Shane Christopher Mcbroom
Glenn Robert Lavell
Javier Leon Martinez
Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa
Shaun Michael Leo
Clinton Brian William Taylor
Dean James Scott
Jessie Lee Mott
Anthony Paul Bergin
Jake James Hayward
Brooke Haidee Thompson
Seth Morpheus Reaney
Carl Maxwell Koina
Beau James Brook
Jake Justin Stower
Melissa Jane Whittingham
Albertus Marinus Maria Van Zanten
Christopher William Marcozzi
Jonathan Manuel Benitez Romero
Steven Patrick Walsh
Tony Manu Ahuriri
Steven Joseph Moule
Ryan Steven Earl
Galo Junior James Mariner
Amie Louise Shultz
Jonathan Graham Munns
Skye Mcdiarmid
