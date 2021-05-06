FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 6

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Yasmar Rex Ramsay

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Joel Mcgregor Griffiths

Tim Brian Twyford

Morgan Brown

Jessie Lee Mott

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely

Nathan Adam Johnson

Tom Patrick Harris

Jayde Ellen De Graff

Jimi James Fletcher

Taylor James Crane

Jake Justin Stower

Kaylene Iris Sigvart

Mason Callum Donaldson-George

Billy-Joe Storch

Marley Hugo

Marcus Robert Triffett

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Brendan Gustave Delahunty

Russell Albert Power-Nutley

David Stewart Marks

Jack James Bailey

Eric Carl Dutzmann

Zac Michael Mcfarlane

Dakota Lee-Anne Higgins

Matthew Jack Johnson

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Kathryn Michelle Joyce Martyn

