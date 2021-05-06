FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Yasmar Rex Ramsay
Patrick Lloyd Swayn
Joel Mcgregor Griffiths
Tim Brian Twyford
Morgan Brown
Jessie Lee Mott
Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely
Nathan Adam Johnson
Tom Patrick Harris
Jayde Ellen De Graff
Jimi James Fletcher
Taylor James Crane
Jake Justin Stower
Kaylene Iris Sigvart
Mason Callum Donaldson-George
Billy-Joe Storch
Marley Hugo
Marcus Robert Triffett
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Brendan Gustave Delahunty
Russell Albert Power-Nutley
David Stewart Marks
Jack James Bailey
Eric Carl Dutzmann
Zac Michael Mcfarlane
Dakota Lee-Anne Higgins
Matthew Jack Johnson
Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea
Kathryn Michelle Joyce Martyn
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 6