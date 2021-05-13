Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 13
Crime

FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
13th May 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Harry Tait Coleman

Russell Edward Graham Mccamley

Luke David Litz

Ethan Gray James

Jake James Hayward

Wesley James Thompson

Cody Jay Wetzler

Peter Joseph Mifsud

Liza Smith

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely

Dylan Brian Hartley

Sebastian Michael Birch

Karen Anne Cranwell

Alan Gordon John Toop

Jonathan Graham Munns

Steven Aaron Hinton

Jason Lee Atkins

Gregory James Baker

Rebekah Elizabeth Kelk

James Mark Rixon

Nathan William Michael Groves

Derek John Mylrea

Dean James Scott

Steven Patrick Walsh

Tamara Elizabeth Walford

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 13

