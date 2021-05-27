Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27
Crime

FULL LIST: Yeppoon Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
27th May 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Harry Tait Coleman

Jimi James Fletcher

David Stewart Marks

Shae Brett Smith

Bryan Paul Ligtermoet

Ethan Jacob Robbins

Ashley Lawrence Wovat

Matthew George Creamer

Brock Leon Lewis

Samantha Candice Ashleigh Gann

Steven Patrick Walsh

Joshua Peter Michael Marshall

Steven Aaron Hinton

Jake Justin Stower

Alvin Nelson Sariman

Jonathan Graham Munns

Javier Leon Martinez

Jordan Dean King

Tamara Elizabeth Walford

Tramain Tracie Heta

Bradley Wayne Melaney

Rebecca Anne Thulin

Samantha Lee Kemp

Jay Robert Birchall

Seth Morpheus Reaney

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27

