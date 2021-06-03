Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
3rd Jun 2021
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Amie Louise Shultz

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Steven Joseph Moule

Albert George Briggs

Kris Aaron Adsett-Murfet

Christopher William Marcozzi

Tarni Tarcoola Calca Smith

Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright

Zane Barret Orsmond

Ellen Lee Sheedy

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Kris Allan Ford

Mullacoo Geraldine Josephine Lottie Ross-Freeman

Harry Tait Coleman

Wesley Alan Hawke

Steven Patrick Walsh

Dean James Scott

Cody Jay Wetzler

Mitchel Adam Jacob Fontaine

Jordan Dean King

Megan Letitia Turi Smith

Marcus Robert Triffett

Morgan Brown

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Joshua James Brown

Tim Brian Twyford

Zaine Heath Rodney Hammond

Alan Gordon John Toop

Christopher Robert Horton

Shane Douglas Kaczmarowski

Billy-Joe Storch

Rachael Patricia Boman

Jye Marriott

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 3

