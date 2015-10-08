29°
News

Everyday heroes honoured for stopping 'catastrophic' servo fire

The Shell Service Station on Musgrave and High st in Rockhampton where a male person committed attemped arson.
The Shell Service Station on Musgrave and High st in Rockhampton where a male person committed attemped arson. Madeline McDonald
Michelle Gately
by

THREE Rockhampton men have been recognised for their bravery in extinguishing a blaze at a service station, preventing what police described as a potentially "catastrophic" event.

David Harris and his son Joel were buying refreshments in the Berserker store late on October 7, 2015, when they saw a man pick up a pump, activate the nozzle and pump petrol onto the driveway.

The man, who said he wanted to kill himself, ignited the fuel coming from the nozzle with a cigarette lighter, spraying lit fuel and igniting the fuel already on the ground.

The service station attendant immediately activated the emergency shut off valve and called emergency services.

But Mr Harris and his son had already gone outside, asking the man to put the pump down.

When the man refused, Mr Harris grabbed him but the wrists and removed the hose, passing it to Joel to re-hang on the bowser.

At this point, Matthew Hull drove into the station, quickly parked his vehicle and helped the father and son restrain the man and take him to a safe area.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Another person then drove into the service station, having seen the flames starting to climb the bowser.

He grabbed the fire extinguisher and put the fire out while Mr Hull and the father and son restrained the offender until emergency services arrived.

All three were honoured for their "considerable bravery" with the Queensland Bravery Medal, presented as part of the latest Australian Bravery Decorations on Wednesday.

Addressing media just days after the incident, Rockhampton police said the men had helped avoid what "could have been the biggest disaster Rocky has seen for a long time".

Topics:  bravery award bravery medal bravery medals fire rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rural crews battle Farnborough blaze

Rural crews battle Farnborough blaze

Today, wind gusts of up to 50km/h have been recorded, resulting in a number of vegetation fires.

Mao's Last Dancer Li Cunxin and ballerina wife reunite on stage

12/9/17: Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin, with his wife Mary McKendry, at QPAC, South Brisbane. Cunxin will be on stage with his wife for the first time in 26 years, next year in The Nutcracker. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Austrtalian

Rockhampton's Mary McKendry met Li while dancing in Houston

CQ woman embarks on trip of a lifetime thanks to a second-hand book

INSPIRATION: Hayley Piggott is fulfilling a life-long dream of travelling to Ethiopia after the influence from this book her grandmother gave her.

Hayley Piggott's grandma gave her a novel that's now taking her OS

Rocky boys shooting for Qld title on home turf

YOUNG GUNS: The Rockhampton under-15 boys team (back row, from left) Nathan Moffat, Tyrin Careless, Lachlan Plant, Bailey Hardy, Sam Newsome, Callum White; (front row) Brock Christiansen, Jackson Wright, Regan Weatherhead, Sean McDonald, Riley O'Hanlon, Jai Cass and Dylan Quinlan (front).

Nineteen teams to contest four-day tournament at Kalka Shades

Local Partners