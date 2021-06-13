Everyday item state will ban

NSW will aim to ban many common plastic items in a bid to protect the environment and reduce waste. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

The state government announced on Sunday it will seek to ban items such as single-use plastic bags, cotton buds and straws, as part of a five-year plan costing $356 million.

“We want NSW to be a leader when it comes to reducing waste, maximising recycling and protecting our environment, but we want to do it in a way that drives job creation and innovation,“ NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Sunday’s announcement means the government is signalling it’s serious about the plastic ban, but actual legislation and enforcement will have to wait.

The plan is to target the supply chain, enticing businesses that rely on selling disposable plastic products to pivot to greener alternatives. Later on, there could be fines for noncompliance.

Products will be phased out by different timelines depending on whether there are existing and viable alternatives.

Plastic straws and cutlery, for example, which have already begun to be replaced by paper and bamboo alternatives, will be given a deadline a year from now.

Other products such as heavyweight bags and fruit stickers will be reviewed in three years.

The shortest time frame will be given for lightweight plastic shopping bags. Those should be gone in six months, according to the government’s timeline.

“The single-use items we are phasing-out will stop an estimated 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from ending up in our environment and waterways over the next 20 years,” NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean said.

One reason for banning the plastic products is that the waste they create can harm wildlife, especially in the ocean.

Mr Kean said fish would be outnumbered by plastic debris by 2050 if nothing changes.

The government would also seek to decrease litter in general by making sure every household in the state can separate food scraps from other garbage.

If everything goes according to plan, the state's total waste would be cut by 10 per cent per person by the year 2030.

NSW will be the last state in Australia to implement a plastic ban, according to Shane Cucow from the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

“As the state with the largest plastic footprint, today’s commitments mean a massive reduction in the flow of plastics into Australia’s oceans,” she told the ABC.

“Every day we are waiting, we are seeing more animals die from plastic pollution.”

