Everyone invited to Yeppoon's Australia Day beach party

OZ DAY FUN: Sam and Justice, 7, Burnell at last year's Great Australia Day Beach Party at Yeppoon.

EVERYONE is invited to join in the fun at the Yeppoon Australia Day Beach Party's bare-bottom boat races and beach games on Friday.

The beach games activities have been a big attraction at the event since its inception in 1994.

Cap Coast community events games co-ordinator Tom Wyatt (pictured) said the beach games provided an opportunity for community members of all age groups to actively participate and join in the fun on the day.

"The Morning Bulletin Bare-Bottom Regatta is one of the drawcard activities on the beach program and has always been one of the most popular events on the day for both participants and spectators alike,” Mr Wyatt said.

"We call it the 'bare-bottom' boat regatta because, similar to another fun event held in a dry riverbed in Alice Springs, the boats participants are given to race in have sides but no bottoms.

"Essentially teams of four people are provided with their light-weight bottomless boat and must sprint 50 metres in each direction to complete the 100m course.

"Up to six teams at a time race in heats with categories for Under 7s, Under 14s, Open Section and Over 50.

"The boats are supplied and there are great prizes across all age categories from the under 7s through to oldies like me.

"Other beach games will include the traditional three legged and sack races, tug-o-war competitions and the Great Australia Day Egg Tossing Championship.”

Entry to all competitions is absolutely free with heaps of prize vouchers totalling almost $3000 from Crave Surf Industries, Beaches Bistro Parella, MacDonald's, KBSC Bistro & Restaurant, Krackers, Rosco's Pizzas, Strand Hotel and The Ice Cream Café.

To take part in the beach games people can register on the day at the administration tent.

For more information go to the Great Australia Day Beach Party Facebook page or website http://great australiadaybeachparty. com.au/