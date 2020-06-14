A CAPRICORN COAST tourism operator has criticised the Queensland Government’s recent decision to nominate the state’s border to reopen on July 10.

Cool Waters Holiday Park owner, Sue Crowe was disappointed the proposed date had not allowed for interstate travel to take place during the state’s school holidays.

“The dates are just random, it should have been opened sooner,” she said.

“It’s missing the school holidays, and towns are relying on tourism dollars (and from families travelling by caravans).”

Ms Crowe painted a picture of the financial hardships her business had suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the subsequent restrictions, and sympathised with fellow tourism operators and accommodations.

“We’re making nowhere near enough money,” she said.

“Our business is suffering, but only half as much as others.”

Ms Crowe couldn’t understand how interstate travel could serve as an equal threat of a potential COVID-19 resurgence as large gatherings could.

“Everyone is annoyed by the contradictions, there are people rubbing up against each other at protests while travellers could be in their caravans,” she said.

The pending reopening of Queensland borders comes after Premier Annastacia ­Palaszczuk was criticised for keeping them closed as businesses struggled.

Premier Palaszczuk maintained for the health of Queenslanders she would not bow to pressure and allow interstate travel sooner.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young yesterday said the border reopening would occur on July 10 unless something was ‘very different’.

“If things were a lot better we could bring that date ­forward as did happen for Stage 2 or if something were to happen interstate, I’m sure everyone would expect that we push that date out,” she said.

“It’s really what happens at the end of June as to what will happen with Stage 3 of the roadmap.”

Central Queensland is COVID-19 case-free, and 10 previous patients have recovered from the virus.

Queensland’s most recent COVID-19 case was recorded on Saturday when a 30 year-old man from the Sunshine Coast tested positive to the virus after having recently returned from overseas.

It is not believed the patient exposed members of the community; however, Queensland Health is expected to notify residents if a public health alert is required.

The state has just five active cases of coronavirus; two on the Gold Coast, one in Metro South, one on the Sunshine Coast and one in the Wide Bay region.

Queensland has recorded 1065 cases of COVID-19 in total to date.