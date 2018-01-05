'Everyone knows her': 4-month-old big bubba a CQ celebrity

Mila Cornick (above) pictured at 15 days old, born 7lbs 4oz, with Maisie Lily (below) at 12 days old, born at 13lbs 4oz.

HEADTURNER Maisie Lily halts strangers in the streets of Blackwater, who stop to admire Queensland's largest newborn girl.

Mother Makaela Kirkby said while her youngest had "grown into her chubbyness”, the four-month-old comfortably fills size 0 clothes meant for babies three times her age.

"She has been (in size 0) for a while,” she laughed.

Life has remained "crazy at times” since the national spotlight shone on Maisie from the moment she tipped the scales at 6.02kg (13lbs 4oz) on September 4.

Though Makaela admits she was as "huge as a house” while pregnant, she did not expect her youngest daughter to become the largest baby ever born at the Rockhampton Hospital, and third in Queensland.

Makaela Kirkby said big babies are "the norm" for her, but was shocked to find out her daughter Maisie Lily was the largest ever born at the Rockhampton Hospital, and third largest in Queensland.

Had she not gone in for a caesarian one week early, Makaela is confident Maisie would have gained the 20g needed to bump her to second-biggest bub.

"When they told me she was the biggest baby born at the hospital here I didn't know she was the third biggest in Queensland, I only found that out when other people told me later on,” Makaela said.

"But I was shocked that I could carry something so big as I'm quite a small-to-average-size girl.”

A photo of Maisie with newborn friend Mila Cornick, three days her senior, shows the chubba bubba was almost twice her size despite the age gap.

"Maisie was 12 days old - born 13lbs 4oz, and Mila was 15 days old - born 7lbs 4oz,” Makaela said of the photo.

"Me and the mother were right across the road from the hospital.”

In a few day's time Maisie will be weighed again at her four-month needles, and mum and dad Mason McDonald, are keen to find out just how much their girl has gained.

But besides the grams, the parents-of-two notice their daughter grow by the day.

"Maisie can roll by herself, she rolls super quick and loves being on her belly,” Makaela said.

Sisters Aubree Rose and Maisie Lily were both born big bubbas, and are best friends as the pair continue to grow.

Life with two young girls means there's little down time for the Blackwater family, but Makaela said her eldest, Aubree Rose, is a huge help and loves her sister to bits.

The pair sleep through the night from 6pm to 5am, giving mum some well-needed sleep between the milestones and chaos.

"It was pretty amazing actually how many people found it interesting,” Makaela said of the attention.

"But it's my norm, as Aubree was a big bubba also,” she said of Aubree, now 21 months, who was born at 11lbs 5oz.

"I still get comments about her all the time from strangers.

"Living in such a small town everybody knows her.”