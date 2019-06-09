Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR PERFORMER: Rockhampton Cyclones point guard Jessica Thomas produced a dynamic performance in her team's win over the Townsville Flames at Adani Arena yesterday.
STAR PERFORMER: Rockhampton Cyclones point guard Jessica Thomas produced a dynamic performance in her team's win over the Townsville Flames at Adani Arena yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK090619acyclone
Basketball

'Everyone who hit the court was good for us'

Pam McKay
by
9th Jun 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Coach Chris Muggeridge said the Rockhampton Cyclones showed their "class and character” in their 23-point demolition of the Townsville Flames today.

For the first time this season, the Cyclones had their full roster together and they combined brilliantly to post a 74-51 win in front of a vocal home crowd at Adani Arena.

The Rockhampton Rockets also proved too good for their northern rivals, scoring a 77-74 win over the Townsville Heat.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Muggeridge said the Cyclones defence was a key factor in their impressive victory.

"To beat Townsville by 23 points is amazing,” he said.

"We went up there for the semi-finals last year and they beat us by 40 or 50 so to turn that around this weekend was fantastic. We hustled well and defensively we were strong.

"They're the best offensive rebounding team in the league and I felt we did a fantastic job weathering that storm.

"Everyone who hit the court was good for us, and I thought it was our player depth that got us over the line.”

Basketball: Cyclones Brooke Blair.
Basketball: Cyclones Brooke Blair. Allan Reinikka ROK090619acyclone

Muggeridge said point guard Jessica Thomas "made a statement” in a performance that earned her the team's MVP.

She dominated the court, and effectively contained her opposite number, WNBL veteran Micaela Cocks.

Muggeridge was pleased with how his team bounced back from their disappointing loss to Cairns last week.

The Cyclones will this Saturday host the Mackay Meteorettes in what Muggeridge knows will be a tight contest.

"Mackay and us have always had fantastic tussles and it's never a blowout, it's always very close,” he said

"They've had two losses in a row now so they're going to be looking to get their season back on track.

"We need to make sure we're prepared for that and focus on what we do and get the win.”

adani arena basketball chris muggeridge qbl rockhampton cyclones rockhampton rockets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WOW: Spectators dressed to thrill at Rocky's Pop Up Polo

    premium_icon WOW: Spectators dressed to thrill at Rocky's Pop Up Polo

    Entertainment See our glamour gallery of photos including Fashion on the Field

    Catholic education director steps into new role

    premium_icon Catholic education director steps into new role

    News This marks a new era for not-for-profit company, CEnet

    • 9th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    GALLERY: Rocky's party people out in force over the weekend

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky's party people out in force over the weekend

    News Find yourself amongst the crowd in our online photo gallery

    • 9th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Insect expert warns CQ on dire impact of butterfly effect

    premium_icon Insect expert warns CQ on dire impact of butterfly effect

    News 'There will be catastrophic changes in the ecosystem'