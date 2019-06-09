STAR PERFORMER: Rockhampton Cyclones point guard Jessica Thomas produced a dynamic performance in her team's win over the Townsville Flames at Adani Arena yesterday.

BASKETBALL: Coach Chris Muggeridge said the Rockhampton Cyclones showed their "class and character” in their 23-point demolition of the Townsville Flames today.

For the first time this season, the Cyclones had their full roster together and they combined brilliantly to post a 74-51 win in front of a vocal home crowd at Adani Arena.

The Rockhampton Rockets also proved too good for their northern rivals, scoring a 77-74 win over the Townsville Heat.

Muggeridge said the Cyclones defence was a key factor in their impressive victory.

"To beat Townsville by 23 points is amazing,” he said.

"We went up there for the semi-finals last year and they beat us by 40 or 50 so to turn that around this weekend was fantastic. We hustled well and defensively we were strong.

"They're the best offensive rebounding team in the league and I felt we did a fantastic job weathering that storm.

"Everyone who hit the court was good for us, and I thought it was our player depth that got us over the line.”

Muggeridge said point guard Jessica Thomas "made a statement” in a performance that earned her the team's MVP.

She dominated the court, and effectively contained her opposite number, WNBL veteran Micaela Cocks.

Muggeridge was pleased with how his team bounced back from their disappointing loss to Cairns last week.

The Cyclones will this Saturday host the Mackay Meteorettes in what Muggeridge knows will be a tight contest.

"Mackay and us have always had fantastic tussles and it's never a blowout, it's always very close,” he said

"They've had two losses in a row now so they're going to be looking to get their season back on track.

"We need to make sure we're prepared for that and focus on what we do and get the win.”