Everyone's favourite green ogre is coming to Rockhampton

READY TO ROCK: Laura Sinclair rehearses the role of Princess Fiona, her first lead role in a major Rockhampton production.

READY TO ROCK: Laura Sinclair rehearses the role of Princess Fiona, her first lead role in a major Rockhampton production. Christine McKee

IT'S one of the most loved children's stories of the modern era and a smash hit with the not-so-young as well.

It's Shrek and now the Rockhampton Musical Union Children's Choir is bringing the musical to the Pilbeam Theatre.

Rehearsals began in earnest in July and with only four adults in the cast, 69 children are preparing to grace the stage.

Of the 73 people on stage during Shrek the Musical, 69 are children. Christine McKee

Producer Sonya Acutt said she and director, Joy Philippi, had been talking about bringing Shrek to Rockhampton for years.

"We'd been waiting for it to be released to amateur theatre companies so when it finally was I jumped on it straight away and applied,” Mrs Acutt said.

"It has such appeal across all ages.”

The lead roles of Shrek and Princess Fiona are played by Dean Netherwood (see page 7) and Laura Sinclair who is preparing for her first lead role in a major production.

Donkey and Lord Farquaad are played by Emma Girle and Jacob Goves.

The original production started on Broadway in 2008 and ran for more than 12 months. Shrek was released in cinamas' on June 21, 2001.