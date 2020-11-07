Event co-ordinator Kathy Barsby says the weekend’s OC1-V1-OC2 AOCRA Championships have attracted some quality paddlers.

KATHY Barsby is gearing up for a big weekend.

The Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club member is co-ordinating and competing in the 2020 OC1-V1-OC2 AOCRA Championships at Emu Park.

The event is being co-hosted by the Rocky and Capricorn Coast clubs.

It was to have been the national titles, but the advent of COVID-19 and the inability of a host of competitors to travel meant it was downgraded to a championship event.

Barbsy said that despite that, entries were still relatively strong.

“We’ve still got about 130 competitors attending, which is pretty good,” she said.

“Everyone’s looking forward to getting back on the water and it’s great that we can still go ahead and host an event.

“The weekend field includes some high-profile international and national paddlers and we’re expecting some really good competition on the water.

“We also have between 15 to 20 locals who will be keen to make the most of their home ground advantage.”

Barsby said there would be three downwinder races - women’s, men’s and mixed – on a course from Emu Park to Access 9 at Farnborough Beach as well as a short course event.

That format would be held on both days.

Barsby is sure to be in the mix at the weekend, along with Michael Barsby, Darren Keily and Adam King.

The four paddlers were part of the six-member crew that won gold in the Master Mixed event in the Sydney Harbour Challenge in February.

Racing will start at 7.30am on Saturday and Sunday.