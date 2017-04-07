Everyone's now talking levee: Community backing is crucial

NO-ONE has been talking much about the controversial south Rockhampton flood levee over the past few of years.

But now, at all levels of government, from all sides of the political divide, it's the word on everyone's lips.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Rockhampton today and made it clear yesterday she is open to the idea.

Federal member, Michelle Landry says support is available for shovel-ready projects if the council can present a business case and show widespread community support.

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne says he's quietly optimistic.

No-one though has advocated stronger than Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow who says it's time to get on and make decisions for the good of the local community.

The most interesting twist in this tale, is just that - the local community who have pushed against the idea, putting politicians into turbulent waters of their own.

Politicians are reluctant to back an idea that lacks community support, so once again, with the Fitzroy River at the 8.8m mark, 2000 people today are not at work, 1200 businesses and 2100 homes are inundated with dirty, smelly, flood waters - 330 of those with water over the floorboards.

The risk from venomous snakes and even crocodiles is very real.

So the question remains - has the community changed its position; are Rockhampton's residents ready for a levee bank?

State member Bill Byrne said in 2014 when the feasibility study was completed the issue had been very controversial.

"To her credit, Mayor Strelow took it forward, but there was a lot of division,” he said.

"We need to work through some of the issues and gauge community sentiment... I think people will have a look at it again.”

Federal MP Michelle Landry yesterday called on the council to resubmit a funding application.

She said while the feasibility study was completed in October 2014 with federal funding, it had not been officially presented and no official funding application has been received from the council.

"There are multiple avenues available for funding and the Federal Government would welcome a submission,” she said.

"But the full costs have not been determined and there are still some investigations to be done to establish technical details, costs and environmental impact - including the effect on others areas.”

Cr Strelow says the studies were finished in 2014, documents were prepared at the time and "we could go to tender within months”.

"All that remains is for the council to purchase remaining parts of the corridor and to secure a development approval,” she said.

"I will be furious if this becomes a pathetic, political slanging match again.

"Council will happily resubmit our application for funding or submit under a new program as appropriate, but we need to see some show of support from both other levels of government.”

It's something that all levels of government agree with her on, but without community support it's unlikely to proceed.

"It's all systems go if there's a willingness in the community and in the three levels of government to fund it ... it's time to have another go,” Cr Strelow said.

The Yeppen bridge has proven to be a game changer in the current flood.

Michelle Landry Amber Hooker

The overpass was finished in 2012 at a cost of $136 million and for the first time, Rockhampton is not isolated by a major flood.

Michelle Landry says already the positive impacts of investing in the right infrastructure are being seen.

"I think it is vital that additional protections for the airport are investigated.

"The South Rockhampton flood levee would not protect the airport - this is something the council should consider in their deliberations.”

But Cr Strelow said the airport levee is more problematic due to higher water levels and the potential for displacement over nearby agricultural properties.

She said flood mitigation at the airport needed more discussion and she was very willing for that.

Time will tell whether Rockhampton's residents will reconsider a levee bank on the river's south side.

Bill Byrne outlined the situation clearly.

"The proposal has merit, but I'm not going to support something if the vast majority of my community do not want it.

"It's up to the community to make their views known.”