Gerry Carolan returned from 12 days holiday to a dry, brown lawn at her Depot Hill home

GERRY Carolan and her husband enjoy sitting out in their yard in the breeze with a cold drink.

“Everything feels cooler when the grass is green,” she said.

The couple have a sprinkler system which they run once a week, twice if it’s particularly hot.

But Mrs Carolan has taken to hand watering since returning to a dry, brown front lawn following a vacation down south.

“We were in the Gold Coast during the heatwave from the southern fires,” said the retired retail worker.

“It was so smoky we couldn’t even see the ocean.”

Mrs Carolan said she couldn’t believe how much her lawn had died back as bushfires raged outside Yeppoon.

She sympathises with tenants who are receiving mixed messages about how much they should water their rental properties.

On one hand, the public was urged to conserve water, particularly as fire fighters need resources to protect rural properties.

But, on the other hand, some tenants have had their bond returns withheld as real estate agents say the tenants haven’t adequately maintained their yards.

“If you’re not into gardening, and you’re being told not to waste water, then it must be difficult to know what the priority is.”

A Rockhampton Regional Council report said water usage has jumped almost 10 per cent since this time last year.