Everything new to streaming this month

New year, new streaming fun!

Here's everything that's coming in January across Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Foxtel Now, SBS On Demand, Acorn TV and Hayu with a selection of highlights for your perusal, while the full lists are further down the page.

Sex Education S2 (Netflix, January 17): We didn't see the Sex Education phenomenon coming last year, but this time, we're emotionally prepared for it. Otis and Maeve are back to their sex advice antics at their school, Eric may have a new presence in his life and expect to see a lot more of Gillian Anderson's Jean - outside the house, even!

The Outsider (Foxtel Now, January 13): Based on a Stephen King novel, this miniseries stars Jason Bateman as a Little League coach who is arrested under suspicion for the rape and murder of a child. It also features Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp and Julianne Nicholson.

Uncut Gems (Netflix, January 31): Uncut Gems is well in the Oscar conversation, so it's a relief Australians will get to see it before the ceremony in early February. Adam Sandler stars in the Safdie brothers' movie about a jeweller and gambling addict in New York's diamond district. If Uncut Gems is anything like the Safdies' Good Time, it's going to be challenging and unexpected. So not your usual Sandler fare.

Not your average Adam Sandler movie – phew.

The Gloaming S1 (Stan, January 1): This Australian series is a chilling and atmospheric noir crime thriller. Ewen Leslie and Emma Booth play two detectives working on a case that will force them to confront their own past traumas.

Dracula (Netflix, January 3): Maybe no one asked for another version of Dracula, but you've got to be at least a little bit curious about what the minds of Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss can concoct, especially when their adaptation includes Claes Bang and Dolly Wells.

You're The Worst S5 (SBS On Demand, January 10): The final season of You're The Worst closes out Jimmy and Gretchen's unusual love story, asking whether even people as self-involved and broken as they are can find a love that works. You're The Worst is such a smart and thoughtful comedy and it holds up its end of the bargain until the very end.

Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime Video, January 24): Beam him up, Scotty! Sorry, wrong Star Trek franchise. The long-awaited Picard sequel series is finally here, 26 years after The Next Generation ended. Patrick Stewart is, of course, back as an older Jean-Luc Picard whose experiences will undoubtedly have weighed on him.

The New Pope (SBS On Demand, January 16): The New Pope is really the second season of The Young Pope, but now there's a new papal lord in town: John Malkovich. But what happens when Jude Law's Pius XIII wakes up from his slumber? One thing's for certain - those #hotpope memes will return.

#hotpope is back – also phew!

Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon Prime Video, January 17): The comedian and writer of Catastrophe and Twitter fame is back with his stand-up special, recorded at the Hackney Empire in London. Delaney, always raw and honest, will explore sex robots, the monarchy, parenthood and the disappearance of his friend Jackie.

Anne with an E: The Final Season (Netflix, January 3): Anne of Green Gables is a Canadian hero and this adaptation is laced with a modern sensibility, even if it's still set in the 19th century. It's your final chance to spend some more time on Prince Edward Island with these last 10 episodes.

The True History of the Kelly Gang (January 26): Director Justin Kurzel's ambitious and visually bold take on Peter Carey's fictionalised story of Ned Kelly is sure to provoke. But it will also impress. The film will be released first in cinemas from January 9, and it deserves to be seen on the big screen, but if you can't, then it will be available to stream from January 26.

Avenue 5 (Foxtel Now, January 21): Are you a fan of laughter? Then you must be a fan of Armando Iannucci. The creator of The Thick of It and Veep has a new series on the books and it stars Hugh Laurie as the captain of a space ship, backed up by the ever hilarious Zach Woods. No one plays the straight man better than Zach Woods.

Hugh Laurie should always, always do comedy.

Shrill S2 (SBS On Demand, January 25): Now that Annie has reclaimed her confidence and self-worth, what's she going to do with that power? This groundbreaking and warm comedy series about an overweight young woman trying to find her way in the world stars Aidy Bryant and Lolly Adefope.

Treadstone (Amazon Prime Video, January 10): Matt Damon spent so long trying to uncover the Treadstone mystery in the Bourne movies, and now we're going to get the CIA's black ops program's origin story in this spin-off series. The show will follow sleeper agents as they're "awakened" for their missions.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay S1 (Stan, January 17): Comedian Josh Thomas is back after the success of his previous series Please Like Me with the anticipated Everything's Gonna Be Okay. He will play a 25-year-old still living at home with his dad and sisters when their dad becomes terminally sick. Expect a balance of pathos and humour.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Netflix, January 24): Sabrina had a hectic time in season 2, what with finding out she's (spoilers ahead) the daughter of the antichrist, then losing her honey to hell. Oh, and the Church of Night kind of imploded. Can you imagine the fallout this year?

(More content highlights in bold in the tables)

