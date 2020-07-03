Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A completed declaration is a requirement for everyone including Queensland residents who are returning to Queensland from today.
A completed declaration is a requirement for everyone including Queensland residents who are returning to Queensland from today.
Breaking

Everything you need to know about the new border pass

Sherele Moody
by
3rd Jul 2020 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN online portal enabling travellers to apply for the Queensland Border Declaration Pass is now live.

The completed declaration is a requirement for everyone - including Queensland residents - who are returning to the Sunshine State from today.

Queensland disaster coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said previous border entry passes are now out of date.
"Each person travelling must have a completed Queensland Border Declaration Pass and those travelling by road need to have one clearly displayed within their vehicle to enable priority passage," he said.

"They must also carry identification which show a residential address."

The pass is a print-at-home document that is issued following the completion of an online questionnaire.

"It is everyone's responsibility to understand and listen to the Queensland public health directions and follow them closely, including those who intend to travel into Queensland from other states.

Queensland Police said border restrictions apply to all travellers to Queensland whether coming by air, sea, rail or road.

Police will be conducting random stops to ensure the validity of travel paperwork.

Queensland Police has also advised that anyone coming to Queensland who has been in Victoria or another hotspot within the last 14 days will be required to quarantine in a designated hotel at their own cost.

Failure to comply with quarantine directions and border restrictions will be costly with fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4003 fine.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for seven days.

More Stories

border pass coronavirus editors picks police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community ‘disgusted’ with dust levels in CQ town

        premium_icon Community ‘disgusted’ with dust levels in CQ town

        News Residents say there is just as much coal dust in their homes as mine site buildings.

        • 3rd Jul 2020 2:30 PM
        LNP promises ‘fair dinkum’ go for small businesses

        premium_icon LNP promises ‘fair dinkum’ go for small businesses

        Politics Further commitments from the opposition strike a chord with local business...

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Number 8

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Number 8

        News “For me, it’s a nice balance between running the family business I love and getting...

        Police find 11 firearms, drugs, cash in stolen CQ vehicle

        premium_icon Police find 11 firearms, drugs, cash in stolen CQ vehicle

        Crime A 39-year-old man has been charged with four counts of possession of dangerous...