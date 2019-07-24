Everything you need to know about Bilo's Winterfest

QUALITY LINE-UP: Rachel and Bec Olsson who make up sister duo Innocent Eve, are excited to perform back in their home region of Biloela for Winterfest 2019.

THINGS are heating up in Biloela this weekend with one of the regions largest winter festivals expected to go off like never before.

Get ready for a weekend jammed packed with live music and entertainment, great food and camping.

The Winterfest Biloela 2019 will kick-start the action Friday at 4pm, continuing on Saturday at 9am.

GOOD WEEKEND: A great line-up of music is headed to Biloela's Winterfest, for a weekend of good music and good times. Contributed

Australian singer-songwriter duo Innocent Eve will be playing at Winterfest this year.

Raised in a musical family on a cattle property in Central Queensland, sisters Bec and Rachel Olsson are excited to perform back in their home region.

Loni Fitzpatrick will also be hitting the Winterfest stage with her magical harp.

Originally from Biloela, Loni has performed with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and has toured Europe with the Australian Youth Orchestra.

Located at 250 Meissners Rd, Biloela, gates will be open tomorrow at 4pm and close Sunday same time. Free camping will be available.

Apex Biloela will be selling burgers, hot chips, pies, sausage rolls, bottled water and soft drink from Friday until Sunday morning. This event is bring your own alcohol.

Screen printing will be on offer between 12-2pm Saturday for $5. Bring your own shirt.

The Winterfest Bear will also be wandering around giving out lollies.

No animals will be allowed at the event.

Pre-sale for tickets has now ended. Tickets will be available at the gate. Cost is $120 for the weekend, $50 for Friday and $70 for Saturday. Children under 16 are free.

For more information, check out the Facebook page.

CHECK OUT THE AMAZING LINE-UP FOR WINTERFEST BILOELA 2019

Friday, July 26

Hound Dog Swagger, Fitters and Tuners, Double Up, 3 Way Crossing, Melissa Kummerow, 2 Fat 2 Kidnap, Hibernation Sickness, Tennessee Lights, Alexis and Suzie Music, Lenny and the Jets, and Dig Daddy.

Saturday, July 27

Biloela Local Artists until 11am, Hound Dog Swagger, Brock, Fitters and Tuners, Double Up, 3 Way Crossing, Maiden Voyage, Loni Fitzpatrick, Dig Daddy, Alexis and Suzie Music, Innocent Eve, 2 Fat 2 Kidnap, Taurean and the Running Ducks, Toto Senda, Marty Chips, Tennessee Lights, and Lenny and the Jets.