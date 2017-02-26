33°
Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

26th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.
Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

THEY call it the greatest extreme sport event on the planet. Nitro Circus is hitting Rockhampton later this year.

On Saturday April 29, Rockhampton's Browne Park, the home of the CQ Capras, will host the 265th version of the global phenomenon.

The anticipated 2017 regional rampage tour is already aiming to smash records and hit death-defying heights.

Here is everything you can look forward to in the high octane show.

  • 12 Semi-trailers will travel around Australia for the tour, clocking 9600kms
  • 15 Shows will take place across regional Australia, spanning 11 weeks
  • 50 Crew members will be travelling with the tour
  • 50 Locals will work with the Nitro crew at each stop
  • 2 Ambulances are on standby each and every show - just in case
  • 200 World Firsts have already been performed on the tour
  • 60 World Firsts were landed at the Nitro World Games in 2016 alone
  • 10 Brand new, never-seen-before stunts are expected to debut on the tour
  • 25 Athletes make up the international star-studded line-up that also boasts local Aussie talent
  • 30 X Game Medals have been earned by the Regional Rampage acts
  • HIGH FLYING: Nitro Circus&#39; daredevils will perform incredible choreographed riding routines when it visits the Beef City in April.
    HIGH FLYING: Nitro Circus' daredevils will perform incredible choreographed riding routines when it visits the Beef City in April.
  • 32 Countries around the globe currently air the "Nitro Circus Live”
  • TV show - with stars Aaron "Crum” Sauvage and Streetbike Tommy on board for the tour
  • 1 Rider on the planet, Josh Sheehan, has dared to attempt an incredible triple backflip on a motorbike
  • 75 Degrees: The angle of the ramp that Jed "The Warrior” Mildon conquered to achieve the world's first quadruple backflip on a BMX (that has over 12 million views on YouTube!)
  • 1080 Frontflip: Ryan Williams' signature BMX trick that sealed his victory, and made headlines at the 2016 Nitro World Games
  • 30, 000 Total feet jumped during any one show!

Audiences will also see a host of outrageous new contraptions take flight off Nitro Circus Live's 40-foot Giganta Ramp. such as trikes, a tall bike, a kayak, a whiskey barrel and more.

The exciting new additions will ensure jaw-dropping stunts never seen before in Australia, with the daredevils also opening the door for more mayhem and possible mishaps - watch some of the worst crashes.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  browne park nitro circus rockhampton thrill seekers whatson

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

