Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

After falling behind in rent and being evicted from his home, a Rockhampton man contravened a domestic violence order by turning to his parents for help.

After falling behind in rent and being evicted from his home, a Rockhampton man contravened a domestic violence order by turning to his parents for help.

AFTER falling behind in rent and being evicted from his home, a Rockhampton man contravened a domestic violence order by turning to his parents to seek shelter.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said at 6.26pm on April 3, police were called to an address in Rockhampton in relation to the contravention of a domestic violence order.

Mr Schoeman said the order contained four conditions, including those that forbade the defendant from entering or attempting to enter the premises where the victim lived or worked.

He said police found the defendant in the carport of the victim’s residence.

The victim told police the defendant had attended out of the blue and became agitated when he was refused entry into the home.

The victim further stated they just wanted the defendant to be removed.

The court heard the victims were the defendant’s parents.

The defendant’s lawyer Grant Cagney said his client had fallen behind in his rent and had been evicted from his property.

Mr Cagney said his client was on a disability support pension and suffered from schizophrenia.

He said his client had gone to his parent’s house, seeking shelter and a roof over his head.

“Although police were called to the residence, his parents simply wanted him removed,” he said.

“They didn’t want any action to be taken in relation to the breach.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke warned the defendant not to go to his parent’s house under any circumstance.

“When you are not travelling all that well, think things through and get in touch with mental health as opposed to going there,” Mr Clarke said.

The defendant was fined $300. A criminal conviction was recorded.