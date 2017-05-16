27°
News

Evicted Rocky mum of four's anxiety with nowhere to live

Luke J Mortimer
| 16th May 2017 8:26 PM Updated: 8:48 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ROCKHAMPTON mum of four is riddled with anxiety with no idea where she and her three infant kids will live tomorrow night.

Police were called to the motel when Amanda Taylor refused to leave after she was evicted.

But owner Michael Tyrrell this evening gave Amanda Taylor, a cleaner who has lived at the Ambassador Motel for about a year, a reprieve, letting her leave her belongings at the motel one more night.

EARLIER | Chaos as evicted family refuse to leave Rocky hotel

DRAMATIC SCENES: A family is evicted from the Ambassador Hotel.
DRAMATIC SCENES: A family is evicted from the Ambassador Hotel. Luke Mortimer

Ms Taylor, her teenage son, brother, and three infant children, who all live in the two-bedroom motel room, have found other accommodation tonight.

But she said uncertainty about where she will live next is eating away at her.

"I've got three little ones, and I've got a teenage boy as well," she said.

"I need help."

"Imagine your house if you got told you had half an hour to move out of your house."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A heartbreaking scene unfolded out the front of the motel this evening when her three primary-school-aged children arrived home from school in a mini-van to find their mum in tears. The kids' smiles turned to a worried expression as the mini-van pulled into the driveway.

Ms Taylor claims she has paid rent until August, but Mr Tyrrell said she not provided proof of the payment.

CLEAN UP: Ms Taylor's kids pack up.
CLEAN UP: Ms Taylor's kids pack up.

Mr Tyrrell, who is planning dramatic renovations of the motel, said he had no intention of hiring any staff who worked under the previous management.

"We are not here to upset anybody," he said. "But at the same time, I don't believe we need anybody here that were associated with the previous lease.

"It's as simple as that.

"All we want to do is clean up.

"If you saw the state of the rooms, there's missing fans and missing furniture.

"It's quite deplorable." 

Topics:  eviction rockhampton

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

BREAKING: Chaos as evicted family refuse to leave Rocky hotel

BREAKING: Chaos as evicted family refuse to leave Rocky...

THREE little kids have come home from school to see their mum crying as Rocky police are called:

120 jobs as huge $18m Coast project tender awarded

The construction of the much-anticipated Yeppoon Foreshore Lagoon Precinct is expected to be completed in time for the 2017/18 Christmas and New Year peak holiday period.

CENTRAL Queensland construction company wins huge Coast project.

Coast mayor wants 'derelict health hazard' ripped down

FED UP: Ben St residents Noel and Marlene Sorensen are among the 75 Yeppoon residents who are petitioning to tear down the abandoned house which poses a health and safety threat on their street.

Community petition reveals why notorious eyesore is still standing.

Major, long-awaited Rocky project finally given go ahead

GREEN LIGHT: Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Fiona Nash and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry announce funding for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.

WATCH: Political smack down comes to head as Coalition coughs up $7M

Local Partners

UPDATE: Police abandon search for man armed with knife

The man allegedly chased another man down while armed

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

CQ School heads to national finals Business Challenge

GREAT ACHIEVEMENT: Sarah Coker, Felicity Finlayson, Elizabeth Hiley and Kohde Pitcher with Dean of Business and Law, Professor Lee Di Milia.

Students wow judges in the local round.

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday.

There's plenty of live and local acts to keep you entertained

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

ED SHEERAN is music’s man of the moment which is why fans are, right now, directing all of their fury at Australia’s biggest ticketsellers over missing out.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 EMMERSON DRIVE, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

RENOVATED HUGE 6 BEDROOM FAMILY HOME OR PERFECT COMMERCIAL PREMISES.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 $349,000...

WOW FACTOR PLUS! “WELCOME” to "THE WHITE HOUSE". This hidden treasure’s central location allows easy access to all areas of Rockhampton and is fast becoming a...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $529,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $282,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $475,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $245,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $410,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Cap Coast rental vacancy rates improving

For Rent sign in front of new house

From basket case in June to steady situation

Farnborough house cracks the seven figure mark

RARE COMMODITY: 73 Collins Road Farnborough went for a cool $1.1 million.

Rural lifestyle and coastal views meet in modern master home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!