Evidence phase is over in Dr Arumugam trial

FACIGN COURT: Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009- 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in Rockhampton District Court. Kerri-Anne Mesner

THE jury in a case where a Rockhampton plastic surgeon has been accused of sexually assaulting patients has finished hearing evidence from the trial.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, 55, has pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court to sexual assault and alternative charges of common assault.

Patients' allegations range from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

During today's proceedings, the jury heard more from Dr Aru - as he is known to colleagues and patients - during cross-examination and re-examination.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco asked Dr Aru questions about his overall practice, including whether skin cancer was the only plastic surgery he specialised in.

Dr Aru told the court he also carried out breast augmentations, breast reductions and breast reconstructions.

He also said he had about 2000 patients with 70 per cent suffering from skin cancers and 30 per cent seeing him for breast surgeries.

Dr Aru continued to deny the allegations made by the seven patients involved in the trial before the court as Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence cross-examined him.

During cross-examination, Ms Lawrence also questioned Dr Aru about evidence given by one woman who claimed Dr Aru said: "I'm surprised you don't have stretch marks” during two separate examinations.

Ms Lawrence also asked Dr Aru about taking photographs of skin cancer patients.

"It is less likely I would take photographs of skin cancer patients,” he said.

Dr Aru said he would more likely take photographs of patients wanting breast surgery to show the before and after surgery differences.

He explained that he removes skin cancers and anything new that appears two months later is deemed a new cancer.

Jury members were sent home at 12.40pm after the evidence part of the trial concluded.

The trial will resume on Monday with closing addresses from both sides.