Evidence 'still outstanding' in cyclist's murder case

A WOMAN accused of deliberately running down a foreign cyclist near Gatton in 2012 still does not know the full police case against her.

Joanne Marie McAuley, 46, was charged with the murder of Shui Ki Chan last July following a 2017 Coronial Inquest which recommended police charge her over the death.

McAuley, who was denied bail in the Supreme Court last year, is accused of driving her car into the path of the Hong Kong national on the Warrego Highway the night of August 22, 2012.

Police allege his body was found at the side of the road near the University of Queensland campus by a passer-by the next morning.

Her solicitor, Phil Stainton of Legal Aid Queensland, told the city's Magistrates Court yesterday that despite receiving a brief of evidence from police, it was not yet complete.

"I received further information that there is still certain material we are waiting on," he said.

Mr Stainton asked Magistrate Viviana Keegan for an adjournment and that if the information was not provided on the next date he be provided with a reason as to why the material was still outstanding.

A previous court mention heard that evidence was being sought from overseas, though little of the police case has been aired in court as yet.

McAuley has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Magistrate Keegan adjourned her matters to be heard back in the same court on February 13.